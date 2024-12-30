Jefferson County Humane Society
Dueling Pianos 2025
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Doors open at 6:00 p.m.
Party starts at 8:00 p.m.
Jefferson County Humane Society
Dueling Pianos 2025
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Doors open at 6:00 p.m.
Party starts at 8:00 p.m.
PAW PAL SPONSORSHIP
$250
PAW PAL SPONSORSHIP - $250
· Social Media Applause on Facebook to over 57K followers of JCHS
· Table Top Recognition
· 4 Event Tickets
PAW PAL SPONSORSHIP - $250
· Social Media Applause on Facebook to over 57K followers of JCHS
· Table Top Recognition
· 4 Event Tickets
CAT’S MEOW SPONSORSHIP
$500
CAT’S MEOW SPONSORSHIP - $500
· Social Media Applause on Facebook to over 57K followers of JCHS
· Sponsorship Announcement and Thank You at the Event
· Table Top Recognition
· 8 Event Tickets & Reserved Seating for the Show
CAT’S MEOW SPONSORSHIP - $500
· Social Media Applause on Facebook to over 57K followers of JCHS
· Sponsorship Announcement and Thank You at the Event
· Table Top Recognition
· 8 Event Tickets & Reserved Seating for the Show
TOP DOG SPONSORSHIP
$1,000
TOP DOG SPONSORSHIP - $1000
· Event Poster Recognition
· Social Media Applause on Facebook to over 57K followers of JCHS
· Sponsorship Announcement and Thank You at the Event
· Table Top Recognition
· 16 Event Tickets & Reserved Seating for the Show
TOP DOG SPONSORSHIP - $1000
· Event Poster Recognition
· Social Media Applause on Facebook to over 57K followers of JCHS
· Sponsorship Announcement and Thank You at the Event
· Table Top Recognition
· 16 Event Tickets & Reserved Seating for the Show
Add a donation for Jefferson County Humane Society
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!