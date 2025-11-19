Dueling Pianos

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
8 complimentary event tickets ($640 value), Sponsor Spotlight at event, event photos featuring sponsor attendees for publication, logo on table tent, sponsor featured in full length press release to news publications throughout north central Massachusetts (total circ. 150,000+), special thank you in Habitat NCM newsletters (print and electronic circ. 6500+), special recognition on Habitat NCM website and social media, and logo on all marketing materials.
4 complimentary event tickets ($320 value), sponsor representative to introduce piano players, sponsor thank you at event, tabletop tent with corporate logo, sponsor recognition in full length press release to news publications throughout north central Massachusetts (total circ. 150,000+), recognition special thank you in Habitat NCM newsletters (print and electronic circ. 6500+), special recognition on Habitat NCM website and social media, and logo on all marketing materials.
2 complimentary event tickets ($160 dollar value), tabletop tent with corporate logo, recognition in full length press release to news publications throughout north central Massachusetts (total circ. 150,000+), recognition in Habitat NCM newsletters (print and electronic circ. 6500+), special recognition on Habitat NCM website and social media, and logo on all marketing materials.
Recognition at event, tabletop tent with corporate logo, recognition in full length press release to news publications throughout north central Massachusetts (total circ. 150,000+), recognition in Habitat NCM newsletters (print and electronic circ. 6500+), special recognition on Habitat NCM website and social media, and logo on all marketing materials.
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