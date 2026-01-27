Hudson Baseball Association

Hosted by

Hudson Baseball Association

About this event

Dueling Keys for Cooperstown

100 Lake Forest Dr

Hudson, OH 44236, USA

General Admission
$100

Drink Tickets available for purchase.

Open seating & high-top tables.

General Admission + Beer & Wine
$130

Unlimited Beer & Wine all evening

Open seating & high-top tables

Premium Admission
$160

Unlimited open bar all evening

Open seating & high-top tables

VIP - Home Plate Lounge
$195

Unlimited open bar all evening, with a dedicated VIP bartender

Access to VIP lounge, closest to the pianos

Lounge seating & cocktail tables

Priority song requests

VIP - Dugout Tables
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve a guaranteed table for you and 7 guests, closest to the pianos

Unlimited open bar all evening, with a dedicated VIP bartender

VIP table signage

1 Raffle Ticket for Guardians Experience
$50

Win a Cleveland Guardians VIP Experience valued at $3,000, including field-level seats next to the dugout, all food and drinks included, and exclusive access to the Carnegie Club at Progressive Field.

This experience is for four seats on a mutually agreed-upon date.

Need not be present to win.

Donated by Phantom Fireworks

Bundle for Raffle Tickets for Guardians Experience
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

This is for 3 raffle tickets.

Win a Cleveland Guardians VIP Experience valued at $3,000, including field-level seats next to the dugout, all food and drinks included, and exclusive access to the Carnegie Club at Progressive Field.

This experience is for four seats on a mutually agreed-upon date.

Need not be present to win.

Donated by Phantom Fireworks

Add a donation for Hudson Baseball Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!