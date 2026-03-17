NewAldaya Lifescapes

Hosted by

NewAldaya Lifescapes

About this event

Dueling Pianos

7511 University Ave

Cedar Falls, IA 50613, USA

The Showstopper - Prelude Pricing
$40

Early bird pricing includes a show stopping seat, a drink ticket, and your gift to a great time!

The Showstopper
$45

Your ticket to a show stopping event includes a drink ticket, and a gift to a great time!

The Showstopper - Go VIP! Prelude Pricing
$50

Early bird pricing includes, entrance into the show, one complimentary drink ticket, exclusive priority song request token.

The Showstopper - Go VIP!
$55

Entrance into the show, one complimentary drink ticket, exclusive priority song request token.

The Showstopper - Table (8) - $500*
$500

Reserve a table for the favorite people in your life!

Premium table placement for 8 with name on table + 8 complimentary drink tickets

*Choose to Go VIP and get 4 exclusive priority song request tokens for only $200 ($25/ticket).

The Showstopper - Table (8) Go VIP! - $700* (Copy)
$700

Excellent Choice!


Reserve a table for the favorite people in your life!

Premium table placement for 8 with name on table + 8 complimentary drink tickets

*Choose to Go VIP and get 4 exclusive priority song request tokens for only $200 ($25/ticket).

Dueling Pianos Sponsor
Pay what you can

I love Dueling Pianos and wish I could be there, please accept my sponsorship donation in lieu of my presence. *Gifts of $100 or more will be recognized in the event program.

Add a donation for NewAldaya Lifescapes

$

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