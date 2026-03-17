About this event
Early bird pricing includes a show stopping seat, a drink ticket, and your gift to a great time!
Your ticket to a show stopping event includes a drink ticket, and a gift to a great time!
Early bird pricing includes, entrance into the show, one complimentary drink ticket, exclusive priority song request token.
Entrance into the show, one complimentary drink ticket, exclusive priority song request token.
Reserve a table for the favorite people in your life!
Premium table placement for 8 with name on table + 8 complimentary drink tickets
*Choose to Go VIP and get 4 exclusive priority song request tokens for only $200 ($25/ticket).
Excellent Choice!
Reserve a table for the favorite people in your life!
Premium table placement for 8 with name on table + 8 complimentary drink tickets
*Choose to Go VIP and get 4 exclusive priority song request tokens for only $200 ($25/ticket).
I love Dueling Pianos and wish I could be there, please accept my sponsorship donation in lieu of my presence. *Gifts of $100 or more will be recognized in the event program.
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