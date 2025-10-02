St Mary's Community Services

Dueling Pianos Bingo!

9650 Thornton Rd

Stockton, CA 95209, USA

Who Let The Dogs Out
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Two tables of 8 with 32 bingo cards, free cocktails for you and your 15 guests, welcome opportunity, prominent logo placement on marketing materials, signage throughout event space, MC recognition, social media acknowledgement and table signage.

Lucky Dog
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table of 8 with 16 bingo cards, signage throughout event space, MC recognition, social media acknowledgement and table signage.

Dogs on the Run
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table of 8 with 16 bingo cards, signage throughout event space, social media acknowledgement and table signage.

Hot Diggity Dog
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table of 8 with 8 bingo cards, social media acknowledgement and table signage.

Hound Dog
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

4 reserved seats with 4 bingo cards and table signage.

BINGO
$100

Individual Ticket

