Dueling Pianos Bingo!

Hosted by
About this event
Stockton, CA 95209, USA
Two tables of 8 with 32 bingo cards, free cocktails for you and your 15 guests, welcome opportunity, prominent logo placement on marketing materials, signage throughout event space, MC recognition, social media acknowledgement and table signage.
Table of 8 with 16 bingo cards, signage throughout event space, MC recognition, social media acknowledgement and table signage.
Table of 8 with 16 bingo cards, signage throughout event space, social media acknowledgement and table signage.
Table of 8 with 8 bingo cards, social media acknowledgement and table signage.
4 reserved seats with 4 bingo cards and table signage.
Individual Ticket
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!