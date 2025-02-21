Dueling Pianos from HOWL at the MOON

Premium Tables (first row to the dance floor and stage)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 9 tickets
These will be first row to the dance floor and the stage. These will be assigned. 8-9 people per table.
These will be first row to the dance floor and the stage. These will be assigned. 8-9 people per table.
Standard Table
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 9 tickets
These tables will be assigned to reflect who purchased tables first to last! So if you sign up right away, you are likely to get a closer table to the front! 8-9 people per table.
These tables will be assigned to reflect who purchased tables first to last! So if you sign up right away, you are likely to get a closer table to the front! 8-9 people per table.
8 person table
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
These tables are for 8 people per table.
These tables are for 8 people per table.
7 Person Table
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets
These tables are for 7 people.
These tables are for 7 people.
6 Person Table
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
These tables are for 6 people.
These tables are for 6 people.
Individual Person Ticket
$50
You can purchase this for multiple people but please if you are wanting to be placed at the same table with other people that have purchased individual tickets, you must tell me that! SO I CAN MAKE SURE YOU GET SEATED WITH YOUR PEOPLE! MARISSA AT 217-725-0274. Text me the names of the people at your table and how many.
You can purchase this for multiple people but please if you are wanting to be placed at the same table with other people that have purchased individual tickets, you must tell me that! SO I CAN MAKE SURE YOU GET SEATED WITH YOUR PEOPLE! MARISSA AT 217-725-0274. Text me the names of the people at your table and how many.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!