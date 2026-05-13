St. Charles Borromeo

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St. Charles Borromeo

About this event

Dueling Pianos: Full Volume

St Charles Borromeo Parish and School

Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, NJ, US

Early Bird Single Seat
$45
Available until Aug 31

Book your seats by August 1 for discounted admission! Includes dinner and dessert; BYOB!

Early Bird Party of Eight
$350
Available until Aug 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

BEST DEAL! Book a full table with a band of friends by August 1 and enjoy our lowest per-head price! Includes dinner and dessert; BYOB!

Single Seat
$50

Includes dinner and dessert; BYOB!

Party of Eight
$375
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Book a full table and bring your friends at a discount price! Includes dinner and dessert; BYOB!

Add a donation for St. Charles Borromeo

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