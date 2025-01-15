Awakening Minds Art

Dueling Pianos Silent Auction

Friends Office Supply Basket item
Friends Office Supply Basket
$20

$20

Value: $150 Includes: - 1 Totebag - BIC Brite Liner Grip Pastel Highlighter Set, Chisel Tip, 12 Assorted Colors - Zebra Pen Sarasa Dry X20 Retractable Gel Pen, Fine Point, 0.5mm, Black Ink, 12-Pack - Scotch Desktop Tape Dispenser - Lysol Disinfectant Spray & Wipes - Purell Hand Sanitizer - Sahale Snacks - Post-it Flex Write Surface - 1850 Pioneer Blend Medium Roast Coffee - Avery Printable Warning Signs, 3.5" x 5", Water/Chemical Resistant, 60 Removable Labels
Lakeview Pool & Tennis Club Gift Basket
$20

$20

Value: $150 One 4-hour pool party for up to 10 people during the hours of 12-4 pm or 4-8 pm Monday-Thursday during the 2025 Season. This party includes swimming, use of volleyball courts, playground area, and the Picnic Pavillion are for up to 10 adults and/or children.
Cozy Night In! item
Cozy Night In!
$20

$20

Value: $175 Includes: - Three books - Candle - Two bottles of wine - Two wine glasses
Designed by Jen item
Designed by Jen
$20

$20

Value: $65 Includes: - Nail grooming kit - 11 Nail polishes - 15% off coupon for nail services
Hancock Hotel Stay item
Hancock Hotel Stay
$20

$20

Value: $1,000.00 Includes: - 1 Night Stay in Presidential Suite - 2 Robes - Breakfast for 2 at Mancy's
AMA Basket item
AMA Basket
$20

$20

Value: $650 Includes: - Table of 8 to 15th Annual Art Auction on October 11, 2025 - Devin Gallegos original painting - AMA stadium cups and T-shirt
Ohio State Cornhole Boards item
Ohio State Cornhole Boards
$20

$20

Value: $400 Includes: - Two Boards - Eight Bags
Color Street Nail & Beauty Basket item
Color Street Nail & Beauty Basket
$20

$20

Value: $130 Includes: - Tinted Lip Balm - Cuticle Balm - Nail Art Applique - Restorative Nail & Cuticle Cream - Nail Polish Remover - Strengthening Nail Serum - Nail Strips
Tresses by Tabatha item
Tresses by Tabatha
$20

$20

Value: $325 Includes: - Leopard Print Tie Blanket - Make up bag, Pink with Leopard Print - 1/4" Curling Iron - Wet Brush - Olivia Garden Round Brush - Chi Royal Treatment Dry Shampoo - Kenra Platinum Leave-In Spray - Biolage Bond Therapy Trio - Lunch Bag - Umbrella - Claw Clips & Scranchies - Hempz Vanilla Lux Lotion - Beaded Stretchy Key Chain - Silk Pillowcase - Stocking Cap with fluff ball - Moroccanoil Hydration Travel Kit - Ardell Lashes (6 pair) - Lucky Brand Sunglasses - Sun Hat - Sunset Peach Homemade Jam
UF Athletics Package item
UF Athletics Package
$20

$20

2 shirts, frisbie, hat, and 2 University of Findlay season tickets for football and basketball
Creative Hair Design item
Creative Hair Design
$20

$20

Value: $225 Includes: Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Medium Moroccanoil Treatment Original Moroccanoil Perfect Defense Heat Protectant Moroccanoil 4-in-1 Blow-Dryer Brush Moroccanoil Volumizing Mousse
Norwex Gift Basket item
Norwex Gift Basket
$20

$20

Value: $208 Includes: UPP Laundry detergent Envirocloth Window cloth Multi-purpose cloth Enviro sponge Enviro scrub Fruit and Veggie Napkins Cleaning paste Body and face pack
Italian Gift Basket by Wine Merchant item
Italian Gift Basket by Wine Merchant
$20

$20

Value: $150 Includes: - Two bottles of Italian wine - Pasta sauce - Pasta - Olive oil
St. Patty's Day Trunk of Treats☘️ item
St. Patty's Day Trunk of Treats☘️
$20

$20

Value: $150 Includes: - - Three types of Irish beer - Irish Liquor - 4 glass pints - $50 gift certificate to Logan's Irish pub
Tastefully Simple Basket item
Tastefully Simple Basket
$20

$20

Value: $85 The basket includes: - Cake mixes - Cooking spices - Kitchen utensils - Ceramic kitchen canister
Lottery Tree item
Lottery Tree
$20

$20

Value approx. $100
Home Decor Bundle item
Home Decor Bundle
$20

$20

Value: $350 Includes: - Accent Chair - 22x60 Leaning Mirror - Plant
Fur Babies item
Fur Babies
$20

$20

Value: $120 Includes: Dog Treats & Toys
Hobby Lobby Art Basket by Garner Trucking item
Hobby Lobby Art Basket by Garner Trucking
$20

$20

Value: $150 Includes: - Various art supplies - $50 Hobby Lobby Gift Card
Mary Kay Basket item
Mary Kay Basket
$20

$20

Value: $135 Includes: - Foundation Primer - Timewise Miracle Set -CC Cream - Makeup brush - Candle - Tumbler - Straw toppers
Mazza Basket item
Mazza Basket
$20

$20

Value: $100 Includes - Children's Books - Stuffed Animals - T-shirt
Cookie Basket item
Cookie Basket
$20

$20

Value: $75 Includes: - Cookie Mixes - Cone treats - Pan - Flipper - Rolling pin - Blessed sign - Basket
Downtown Findlay Basket item
Downtown Findlay Basket
$20

$20

Value: $215 Includes: - $100 Downtown Gift Certificate - $25 Trends Gift Card - $20 Painters' Pottery Gift Card - 1 Candle from Elida Candle Co. - $50 The Bourbon Affair Gift Card
The Baseball Bundle item
The Baseball Bundle
$20

$20

Cincinnati Reds Tickets and Toledo Mudhens Tickets

