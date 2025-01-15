Dueling Pianos Silent Auction

Value: $150
One 4-hour pool party for up to 10 people during the hours of 12-4 pm or 4-8 pm Monday-Thursday during the 2025 Season.
This party includes swimming, use of volleyball courts, playground area, and the Picnic Pavillion are for up to 10 adults and/or children.
Cozy Night In!
$20
Starting bid
Value: $175
Includes:
- Three books
- Candle
- Two bottles of wine
- Two wine glasses
Designed by Jen
$20
Starting bid
Value: $65
Includes:
- Nail grooming kit
- 11 Nail polishes
- 15% off coupon for nail services
Hancock Hotel Stay
$20
Starting bid
Value: $1,000.00
Includes:
- 1 Night Stay in Presidential Suite
- 2 Robes
- Breakfast for 2 at Mancy's
AMA Basket
$20
Starting bid
Value: $650
Includes:
- Table of 8 to 15th Annual Art Auction on October 11, 2025
- Devin Gallegos original painting
- AMA stadium cups and T-shirt
Ohio State Cornhole Boards
$20
Starting bid
Value: $400
Includes:
- Two Boards
- Eight Bags
Color Street Nail & Beauty Basket
$20
Starting bid
Value: $130
Includes:
- Tinted Lip Balm
- Cuticle Balm
- Nail Art Applique
- Restorative Nail & Cuticle Cream
- Nail Polish Remover
- Strengthening Nail Serum
- Nail Strips
Tresses by Tabatha
$20
Starting bid
Value: $325
Includes:
- Leopard Print Tie Blanket
- Make up bag, Pink with Leopard Print
- 1/4" Curling Iron
- Wet Brush
- Olivia Garden Round Brush
- Chi Royal Treatment Dry Shampoo
- Kenra Platinum Leave-In Spray
- Biolage Bond Therapy Trio
- Lunch Bag
- Umbrella
- Claw Clips & Scranchies
- Hempz Vanilla Lux Lotion
- Beaded Stretchy Key Chain
- Silk Pillowcase
- Stocking Cap with fluff ball
- Moroccanoil Hydration Travel Kit
- Ardell Lashes (6 pair)
- Lucky Brand Sunglasses
- Sun Hat
- Sunset Peach Homemade Jam
UF Athletics Package
$20
Starting bid
2 shirts, frisbie, hat, and 2 University of Findlay season tickets for football and basketball
