Awakening Minds Art

Hosted by

Awakening Minds Art

About this event

Sales closed

Dueling Pianos Silent Auction 2026

Sip & Savor: Coffee Amici Bundle item
Sip & Savor: Coffee Amici Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Sip & Savor: Coffee Amici Bundle
Donated by Coffee Amici

Value: $100
Includes:

  • $25 gift card,
  • Amici tote,
  • Bag of coffee beans,
  • A handmade ceramic mug by a local artist
Glow Up & Grin: Smile Care Bundle item
Glow Up & Grin: Smile Care Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Glow Up & Grin: Smile Care Bundle

Donated by McComb Family Dental

Value: $150

Includes:

  • Electric Toothbrush
  • Go Bleach!
  • Toothpaste
  • Mouthwash
  • Koozie
  • Blanket
  • Tumbler with Goodies
Cozy Night In: Comfort, Color & Chocolate item
Cozy Night In: Comfort, Color & Chocolate
$20

Starting bid

Cozy Night In: Comfort, Color & Chocolate

Donated by Great Lakes Toyota Subaru

Value: $130

Includes:

  • Throw blanket,
  • 18x18 Decorative pillow,
  • Johanna Basford “World of Flowers” coloring book
  • Prismacolor 12-ct colored pencils (botanical set)
  • Journal
  • 4x6 photo frame
  • Sudoku book
  • Large print word search book
  • Gourmet chocolate
Trends on Main! item
Trends on Main!
$20

Starting bid

Value: $80
Includes:
- $25 Trends! gift card
- Detangling shower comb
- Body scrub

Springfield Fireworks Basket item
Springfield Fireworks Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Springfield Fireworks

Value: $150

Includes:

  • Tote bag
  • Blanket
  • Bamboo Cutting Board
  • Sping Puzzle
  • Highland Cow Canvas
  • Goat Milk Soap
  • Candle
Last Supper Painting item
Last Supper Painting
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio

Value: $150

PromoHits Basket item
PromoHits Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by PromoHits

Value: $100

Includes:

  • Storage Cube
  • Popcorn Popper
  • Umbrella
  • Wireless Speaker
Lottery Lover's Loot Bag item
Lottery Lover's Loot Bag
$20

Starting bid

Donated by The Hamilton Family

Value $300

  • Lotto tickets
  • Jefferson Ocean Bourbon
  • Gun range bag
  • three master lock trigger locks
  • $75 bass pro gift card
Mary Kay Basket item
Mary Kay Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Annah Hans

Value: $125

Includes

  • Eye makeup remover
  • Cc cream
  • Lipgloss
  • Exfoliating scrub
  • Balancing toner
  • Lipstick
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Makeup brush
  • Eye patches
  • Hydrating moisturizer
  • Hydrating cleanser
Family Game Basket item
Family Game Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by The Hamilton Family

Value: $450

Includes: Games, Snacks, Corn Hole, $50 Doordash giftcard

  • Left right center
  • Do you really know your family?
  • Sequence
  • Tower stack
  • Uno
  • Bop it
  • Scattergories
  • Phase 10
  • Rummikub
  • Racko
  • Throw Throw Burrito
  • M&M Puzzle
  • Family Feud
  • Yahtzee
  • Family Bingo
  • Backyard Cornhole Set
  • $50 Doordash Giftcard
Reading Day Basket item
Reading Day Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by The Fix Family

Value: $90

Includes

  • Books
  • Candle
  • Bookmark
Ohio State Superfan item
Ohio State Superfan
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Tabler Insurance

Value: $100

Includes:

  • 2 OSU Signs (1 metal, 1 wooden)
  • 1 OSU Canvas
  • 2 Dietsch Brothers Buckeyes
Golf Basket item
Golf Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by The Heritage Senior Living Community

Value: $200

Includes:

  • 1 Golf Swing Weight
  • 1 Baseball Cap
  • 1 Bag of Chocolate Golf Balls
  • 1 Bottle Weller Bourbon
  • 1 Sycamore Springs Golf Towel
  • 1 Punch Cigar
  • 2 Gift Certificates to Sycamore Springs Golf Course
  • 1 Box of Pro V1 Golf Balls
A Queen's Eye Cleaning item
A Queen's Eye Cleaning
$20

Starting bid

Donated by A Queen's Eye Cleaning

Value $145

  • 1 Bottle Blueberry Moscato
  • 1 Queen's Eye Cleaning Wine Glass
  • $110 Gift Certificate to Queen's Eye Cleaning
AMA Basket item
AMA Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by AMA.

Value: $635

Includes:

  • Table of 8 to 16th Annual Art Auction
  • Tumbler
  • 2 Stadium Cups
  • 2 Youth T-Shirts
  • 2 Vinyl Water Bottle Stickers
  • Koozie
  • 4 Greeting Cards
Fine Arts of Findlay item
Fine Arts of Findlay
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Emily Sullivan

Value: $160

Includes:

  • Painting by Devin of AMA & Kan Du
  • Painting by Jordan of Kan Du
  • Painted Ceramic Cup by Eliseo Escobedo & John Lavendar of FAL
  • Book by John Doty, Tamera Rooney & Sarah Ricker of AMA
  • Necklace donated & made by Judy Scrimshaw of FAL
The Lifting Lab item
The Lifting Lab
$20

Starting bid

Donated by The Lifting Lab.

Value: $675

Includes:

  • Pink Cinch Bag
  • Foam Muscle Roller
  • Sephora Soothing/Cleansing Facial Wipes
  • Resistance Bands
  • Colored Pens
  • Jumbo Eraser
  • 1-Year Membership to the Lifting Lab
Wine & Unwind: Charcuterie Night Set item
Wine & Unwind: Charcuterie Night Set
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Findlay Community Members

Value: $95

Includes:

  • Charcuterie Board with Cheese Knives
  • Belgian Chocolate
  • French Royal Fig
  • Wine Glasses
  • Candle
  • Glass Candle Holder
Soar Adventure Park item
Soar Adventure Park
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Soar Adventure Park

Value: $116

Includes:

  • 4 pairs of socks
  • 1 mug
  • $100 gift card to SOAR Adventure Park
Hancock Hotel Experience item
Hancock Hotel Experience
$20

Starting bid

Donated by the Hancock Hotel

Value: $1,200

  • 1 Night Stay in Presidential Suite
  • 2 Robes
  • Breakfast for 2 at Mancy’s
Bourbon & Treats item
Bourbon & Treats
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Bourbon Affair & Busty Baker

Value: $70

  • Dozen sugar cookies
  • $50 Bourbon Affair Gift Card
Beagle’s Cottage Blooms item
Beagle’s Cottage Blooms
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Beagle’s Cottage Blooms

Value: $300

  • Bouquet of flowers
  • U-Pick for 8 at the farm
Aquarium & Accessories item
Aquarium & Accessories
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Tresses by Tabatha

Value: $150

Includes:

  • Aquarium & Accessories
All The Essentials Basket item
All The Essentials Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Johnson Salvage & Overhaul

Value: $125

Includes:

  • Wine
  • Creek Ridge Honey
  • Fire Extinguisher
  • Dietsch's Chocolate
  • Tumbler
  • Decanter Set

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!