Dueling Pianos Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Sip & Savor: Coffee Amici Bundle
Donated by Coffee Amici
Value: $100
Includes:
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Glow Up & Grin: Smile Care Bundle
Donated by McComb Family Dental
Value: $150
Includes:
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Cozy Night In: Comfort, Color & Chocolate
Donated by Great Lakes Toyota Subaru
Value: $130
Includes:
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Value: $80
Includes:
- $25 Trends! gift card
- Detangling shower comb
- Body scrub
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Donated by Springfield Fireworks
Value: $150
Includes:
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Donated by Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio
Value: $150
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Donated by PromoHits
Value: $100
Includes:
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Donated by The Hamilton Family
Value $300
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Donated by Annah Hans
Value: $125
Includes
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Donated by The Hamilton Family
Value: $450
Includes: Games, Snacks, Corn Hole, $50 Doordash giftcard
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Donated by The Fix Family
Value: $90
Includes
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Donated by Tabler Insurance
Value: $100
Includes:
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Donated by The Heritage Senior Living Community
Value: $200
Includes:
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Donated by A Queen's Eye Cleaning
Value $145
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Donated by AMA.
Value: $635
Includes:
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Donated by Emily Sullivan
Value: $160
Includes:
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Donated by The Lifting Lab.
Value: $675
Includes:
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Donated by Findlay Community Members
Value: $95
Includes:
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Donated by Soar Adventure Park
Value: $116
Includes:
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Donated by the Hancock Hotel
Value: $1,200
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Donated by Bourbon Affair & Busty Baker
Value: $70
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Donated by Beagle’s Cottage Blooms
Value: $300
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Donated by Tresses by Tabatha
Value: $150
Includes:
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Donated by Johnson Salvage & Overhaul
Value: $125
Includes:
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