Dueling Piano's Silent Auction

Starburst Sun Glass Bowls (Valued at $629.98) item
Starburst Sun Glass Bowls (Valued at $629.98)
$60

Starting bid

Donated By Miller Waldrop

Marble Statue (Valued at $620) item
Marble Statue (Valued at $620)
$300

Starting bid

Donated by David Sadler

Goodie Baskets (Valued at $60) item
Goodie Baskets (Valued at $60)
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Olga Bling Rivera Cooper

Complete Car Detail (valued at $150) item
Complete Car Detail (valued at $150)
$60

Starting bid

Donated by Zamora's Kar Kare

6 month (weekly) guitar or piano lessons (valued at $780) item
6 month (weekly) guitar or piano lessons (valued at $780)
$100

Starting bid

Donated by David Blackwood

7 years and older

Staycation (Valued at $450) item
Staycation (Valued at $450)
$80

Starting bid

Donated by Hilton Garden Inn

JT's Macs (Macarons) Valued at $60 item
JT's Macs (Macarons) Valued at $60
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Jordyn Titus

2 dozen, 2 colors, and 2 flavors!


Goodie Basket (Valued at $160) item
Goodie Basket (Valued at $160)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by 1985 Transfer & Co

Holy Sheep Birthday Experience (Valued at $150) item
Holy Sheep Birthday Experience (Valued at $150)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Holy Sheep

  • One free drink for the birthday kid
  • Cups provided for each child
  • Party Favor Bags
  • Minimal Decor provided
  • Option to bring outside food
  • The birthday kid can name 3 drinks for their party
Savage Axis Gen II 6.5CR + Set of Kings Camo (Valued at $750 item
Savage Axis Gen II 6.5CR + Set of Kings Camo (Valued at $750
$200

Starting bid

Donated by 2A Tactical


LuxGive Hawaii Vacation (2 Guest, 5 Nights) item
LuxGive Hawaii Vacation (2 Guest, 5 Nights)
$2,000

Starting bid

View the sheet at the Silent Auction table for more info.

LuxGive Mexico Vacation (2 Guest, 7 Nights) item
LuxGive Mexico Vacation (2 Guest, 7 Nights)
$1,500

Starting bid

View the sheet at the Silent Auction table for more info.

LuxGive Italy Vacation (4 guest, 7 Nights) item
LuxGive Italy Vacation (4 guest, 7 Nights)
$3,500

Starting bid

View the sheet at the Silent Auction table for more info.

Ukulele (Valued at $45) item
Ukulele (Valued at $45)
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Music World

Fire Pit (Valued at $180) item
Fire Pit (Valued at $180)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by United Realty

Goodie Basket (Valued $75) item
Goodie Basket (Valued $75)
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Salty Frog

Goodie Basket (Valued at $75) item
Goodie Basket (Valued at $75)
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Unity Recovery Solutions

Goodie Basket (Valued at $75) item
Goodie Basket (Valued at $75)
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Ink Works

Size Small

Glasses Basket (Valued at $625) item
Glasses Basket (Valued at $625)
$80

Starting bid

Donated by The Eye Site located at 1811 N Dal Paso St, Hobbs, Open Monday-Thursday 8:15 am to 5:00 pm and Friday 8:15 am to 1:00 pm

Sugar and Boards Goodie Basket (Valued at $125) item
Sugar and Boards Goodie Basket (Valued at $125)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Sugar and Boards located in the mall at 1401 N. Turner Hobbs Open Mon-Fri 9 AM to 5 PM and Saturday 12 PM to 3 PM

Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Purse (Valued at $175) item
Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Purse (Valued at $175)
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Elizabeth Boone

Yeti Cooler (Valued at $200) item
Yeti Cooler (Valued at $200)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Haley Kinney, Realtor

Christmas Cookie Set item
Christmas Cookie Set
$60

Starting bid

Donated by the Burke Family

Brisket Catering (Valued at $500) item
Brisket Catering (Valued at $500)
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Isaac Kincaid


Up to 25 people Brisket Catering

