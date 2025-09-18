Dueling Pianos Sponsorship Opportunities

Maestro Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
  • Seating for (7) guests in premium reserved section
  • Recognition as Maestro Presenting Sponsor in all event marketing and event program
  • Prominent logo placement on event signage, digital promotions, and DSEF website
  • On-stage recognition during the event
  • Opportunity to provide branded giveaway item for guests
  • Featured spotlight on DSEF social media channels
Gran Piano Sponsor
$7,000
  • Seating for (7) guests in premium reserved section
  • Recognition as Grand Piano Sponsor in all event marketing and event program
  • Logo featured on event signage and DSEF website
  • On-stage recognition during the event
  • Featured spotlight on DSEF social media channels
Encore Sponsor
$5,000
  • Seating for (5) guests in reserved section
  • Recognition as Encore Sponsor in all event marketing and event program
  • Logo featured on event signage and DSEF website
  • Social media thank-you post
Duet Sponsor
$3,000
  • Seating for (5) guests in reserved section
  • Recognition as Duet Sponsor in event program and signage
  • Logo displayed on DSEF website
  • Social media group thank-you
Melody Sponsor
$2,000
  • Seating for (5) guests in reserved section
  • Recognition as Melody Sponsor in event program
  • Logo displayed on DSEF website
Note Sponsor
$1,200
  • Four Tables with seats for (4) DSUSD guests each
  • Recognition as Note Sponsor in event program
  • Name listed on DSEF website

