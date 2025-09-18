Desert Sands Educational Foundation
Dueling Pianos Sponsorship Opportunities
Maestro Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
Seating for (7) guests in premium reserved section
Recognition as Maestro Presenting Sponsor in all event marketing and event program
Prominent logo placement on event signage, digital promotions, and DSEF website
On-stage recognition during the event
Opportunity to provide branded giveaway item for guests
Featured spotlight on DSEF social media channels
Gran Piano Sponsor
$7,000
Seating for (7) guests in premium reserved section
Recognition as Grand Piano Sponsor in all event marketing and event program
Logo featured on event signage and DSEF website
On-stage recognition during the event
Featured spotlight on DSEF social media channels
Encore Sponsor
$5,000
Seating for (5) guests in reserved section
Recognition as Encore Sponsor in all event marketing and event program
Logo featured on event signage and DSEF website
Social media thank-you post
Duet Sponsor
$3,000
Seating for (5) guests in reserved section
Recognition as Duet Sponsor in event program and signage
Logo displayed on DSEF website
Social media group thank-you
Melody Sponsor
$2,000
Seating for (5) guests in reserved section
Recognition as Melody Sponsor in event program
Logo displayed on DSEF website
Note Sponsor
$1,200
Four Tables with seats for (4) DSUSD guests each
Recognition as Note Sponsor in event program
Name listed on DSEF website
