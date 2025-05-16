Dueling Pianos to Help Cure Polio in Memory of Sam Kennedy

1426 S Mill St

Plymouth, MI 48170, USA

Ticket
$50

Grants entry to the event with great music, great appetizers, and cash bar – all for a great cause!

Table for 8
$350
groupTicketCaption

Grants entry for 8 people to the event with great music, great appetizers, and cash bar – all for a great cause!

Food Sponsorship
$1,500

Sign acknowledging your sponsorship on the Food table. No event tickets included.

Immunity Builder Sponsor
$2,000

- Logo on event signage and digital recognition
- Recognition from the emcee during the event
- 8 VIP tickets with reserved seating

Vaccine Champion Sponsor
$500

- Logo on event signage and digital recognition
- 2 event tickets

Rotary Friend Sponsor
$100

- Recognition on shared “Friends of Rotary” signage
- Social media thank-you post

Single Putt
$10

Game available at the event. Please bring an email receipt if purchased in advance of the event.

3 Putts
$25

Game available at the event. Please bring an email receipt if purchased in advance of the event.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing