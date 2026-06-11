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Desert Vista Flag Football
Sales open on Aug 14, 2026 at 5:00 AM
Flag Football Dues
JV Dues Full Payment
$250
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Varsity Full Dues plus CA Trip
$350
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
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CA Trip Varsity Only 8/15/2026
$100
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JV payment plan, first payment on 8/15/2026
$100
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Varsity payment plan, second payment on 8/29/26
$125
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JV payment plan, second payment on 8/29/2026
$100
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Varsity payment plan, 3rd payment on 9/12/26
$125
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JV payment plan, third payment on 9/12/2026
$50
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