Dues 2026-2027

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$40 Regular Member Dues + $15 Seminarian Support
$40 Regular Member Dues without Seminarian Support
$20 Honorary Member Dues + $15 Seminarian Support
$20 Honorary Member Dues without Seminarian Support
Honorary Life Member Seminarian Support
New Member $20 Initiation Fee
NOTE If you need to pay an additional amount to make your dues current, it can be added in the donation area
Please add one dollar to cover the cost if you want your card mailed to you. If you don’t your card will be available at our regular business meetings each mont.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!