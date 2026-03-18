K 0f C council 9924 Our Lady of Lourdes

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K 0f C council 9924 Our Lady of Lourdes

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Dues 2026-2027

2026-2027 Regular Member Dues + Seminarian Support item
2026-2027 Regular Member Dues + Seminarian Support
$55

$40 Regular Member Dues + $15 Seminarian Support

2026-2027 Regular Member Dues without Seminarian Support item
2026-2027 Regular Member Dues without Seminarian Support
$40

$40 Regular Member Dues without Seminarian Support

2026-2027 Honorary Member Dues + Seminarian Support item
2026-2027 Honorary Member Dues + Seminarian Support
$35

$20 Honorary Member Dues + $15 Seminarian Support

2026-2027 Honorary Member without Seminarian Support item
2026-2027 Honorary Member without Seminarian Support
$20

$20 Honorary Member Dues without Seminarian Support

2026-2027 Life Member $15 Seminarian Support item
2026-2027 Life Member $15 Seminarian Support
$15

Honorary Life Member Seminarian Support

2026-2027 Initiation Fee item
2026-2027 Initiation Fee
$20

New Member $20 Initiation Fee

Additional Amount
Free

NOTE If you need to pay an additional amount to make your dues current, it can be added in the donation area

Mail my card please
$1

Please add one dollar to cover the cost if you want your card mailed to you. If you don’t your card will be available at our regular business meetings each mont.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!