Dues & Assessments

About the memberships
No expiration
Pay dues and assessments on a monthly basis at a rate of $9 per month, providing a flexible option for maintaining active membership.
No expiration
Pay dues on a bimonthly basis, with payments made every two months ($18 per payment). This option offers a flexible alternative to monthly payments while helping you stay current with your membership throughout the year.
No expiration
Pay dues on a quarterly basis, with payments made every three months (e.g., $27 per quarter). This option offers a convenient balance between monthly and annual payments while keeping your membership active throughout the year
No expiration
Pay your dues for the full 12-month fiscal year in one payment. This option is best selected at the start of the fiscal year, which begins each September, to ensure uninterrupted membership and benefits throughout the year.
No expiration
Pay dues twice per year at a rate of $54 per payment. This biannual option provides a convenient alternative to monthly payments while ensuring your membership remains active throughout the year.
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