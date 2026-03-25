Duffy Elementary School PTO

Hosted by

Duffy Elementary School PTO

About this event

Duffy Spring Scramble

376 Simsbury Rd

Bloomfield, CT 06002, USA

Duffy Golf Club Hat
$25

Look good while you play average! These will be green hats with a white rope above the brim and a white Duffy Golf Club logo will be stitched onto the front of the hat.

Social Hour and Dinner
$50

Even if you aren't interested in golfing you can join us for a social hour and dinner after the tournament. Dinner will begin at approximately 6pm.

Tee Sponsor
$100

Promote your business or recognize your golfer with signage at the tee box on one of the holes. Please email your tee sign design or business logo to [email protected]

Single Golfer
$150

Registration for a single golfer for the scramble. Includes a golf cart and dinner to follow the event.

Foursome
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration for four golfers for the scramble. Includes golf carts and dinner to follow the event.

Exclusive Putting Contest Sponsor
$1,250

Promote your business with signage on the putting green. Includes 4 golfer registrations. Please email your golfer names and tee sign design or business logo to [email protected]

Exclusive Longest Drive Sponsor
$1,250

Promote your business with signage at the tee box on the longest drive contest hole. Includes 4 golfer registrations. Please email your golfer names and tee sign design or business logo to [email protected]

Exclusive Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$1,250

Promote your business with signage at the tee box on the closest to the pin contest hole. Includes 4 golfer registrations. Please email your golfer names and tee sign design or business logo to [email protected]

Exclusive Registration Table Sponsor
$1,250

Promote your business with signage at the registration table. Includes 4 golfer registrations. Please email your golfer names and tee sign design or business logo to [email protected]

Exclusive Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,000

Promote your business with signage on every golf cart. Includes 4 golfer registrations. Please email your golfer names and tee sign design or business logo to [email protected]

Exclusive Dinner Sponsor
$2,000

Promote your business with signage on every table at the dinner following the event. Includes 4 golfer registrations. Please email your golfer names and tee sign design or business logo to [email protected]

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