Duffy Spring Scramble

About this event
Look good while you play average! These will be green hats with a white rope above the brim and a white Duffy Golf Club logo will be stitched onto the front of the hat.
Even if you aren't interested in golfing you can join us for a social hour and dinner after the tournament. Dinner will begin at approximately 6pm.
Promote your business or recognize your golfer with signage at the tee box on one of the holes. Please email your tee sign design or business logo to [email protected]
Registration for a single golfer for the scramble. Includes a golf cart and dinner to follow the event.
Registration for four golfers for the scramble. Includes golf carts and dinner to follow the event.
Promote your business with signage on the putting green. Includes 4 golfer registrations. Please email your golfer names and tee sign design or business logo to [email protected]
Promote your business with signage at the tee box on the longest drive contest hole. Includes 4 golfer registrations. Please email your golfer names and tee sign design or business logo to [email protected]
Promote your business with signage at the tee box on the closest to the pin contest hole. Includes 4 golfer registrations. Please email your golfer names and tee sign design or business logo to [email protected]
Promote your business with signage at the registration table. Includes 4 golfer registrations. Please email your golfer names and tee sign design or business logo to [email protected]
Promote your business with signage on every golf cart. Includes 4 golfer registrations. Please email your golfer names and tee sign design or business logo to [email protected]
Promote your business with signage on every table at the dinner following the event. Includes 4 golfer registrations. Please email your golfer names and tee sign design or business logo to [email protected]
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