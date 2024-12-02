Hosted by

Dugout Club Inc.
Dugout Club, Inc. - Silent Auction

On-field Experience for (4) - Batting Practice item
On-field Experience for (4) - Batting Practice
$400

Starting bid

This certificate entitles the bearer and (3) guests to watch batting practice on the field for a mutually agreed upon, Monday-Thursday 2025 home game. Four (4) Club Level tickets will also be provided.

Brewers Exclusive Replica Ticket Collection
$25

Starting bid

Brewers Suite Night - June 23rd item
Brewers Suite Night - June 23rd
$800

Starting bid

Includes: 24 tickets, 10 Preferred Parking passes, food, non-alcoholic beverages. Donated by American Family Insurance

Autographed Christian Yelich Jersey item
Autographed Christian Yelich Jersey
$250

Starting bid

Autographed Sal Frelick Jersey item
Autographed Sal Frelick Jersey
$150

Starting bid

Signed Andruw Monasterio Brewers Hat item
Signed Andruw Monasterio Brewers Hat
$20

Starting bid

Autographed Rhys Hoskins Baseball item
Autographed Rhys Hoskins Baseball
$40

Starting bid

Autographed Trevor Megill Baseball item
Autographed Trevor Megill Baseball
$20

Starting bid

Autographed Jackson Chourio Baseball item
Autographed Jackson Chourio Baseball
$75

Starting bid

Autographed Freddy Peralta Baseball item
Autographed Freddy Peralta Baseball
$50

Starting bid

Brewers vs. Cardinals series at Busch Stadium item
Brewers vs. Cardinals series at Busch Stadium
$150

Starting bid

Two tickets for all three games - Friday April 25th, Saturday April 26th and Sunday April 27th.

Matt Mervis Autographed Photo item
Matt Mervis Autographed Photo
$5

Starting bid

Nick Gordon Autographed Baseball item
Nick Gordon Autographed Baseball
$5

Starting bid

Rod Carew Autographed Baseball item
Rod Carew Autographed Baseball
$40

Starting bid

Autographed & Framed Robin Yount picture
$100

Starting bid

Five-pack of 30-minute batting cage rentals
$50

Starting bid

Five-pack of 30-minute private lessons
$75

Starting bid

Maverick the Bat Dog Bobblehead
$10

Starting bid

Foursome at The Meadows at Six Mile Creek
$100

Starting bid

Foursome at Lake Windsor Country Club
$100

Starting bid

Pioneer Pointe - 4 passes of 13 holes of golf
$50

Starting bid

Foursome at Trappers in Wisconsin Dells
$150

Starting bid

Golf Foursome University Ridge
$120

Starting bid

Includes Carts

Green Bay Packers Autographed Football
$20

Starting bid

One Night Stay at Clarion Suites in Madison WI
$30

Starting bid

One Night Stay at Fairfield Inn and Suites in Baraboo WI
$30

Starting bid

University of Wisconsin Baseball Letter item
University of Wisconsin Baseball Letter
$20

Starting bid

Vortex Optics 10x42 Diamondback HD Binoculars
$150

Starting bid

Includes: - Glasspak binocular harness and comfort straps - tethered lens cover - rainguard eyepiece cover - unlimited, unconditional, lifetime warranty * Also included is a blaze orange beanie and vest combo (adult size)

Vortex Optics Diamondback Riflescope
$100

Starting bid

Includes: - Fogproof and waterproof performance - Shockproof construction - Unlimited, unconditional, lifetime warranty * Also included is a blaze orange beanie and vest combo (adult size)

American Family Championship Gift Basket (Size L)
$75

Starting bid

Includes: Draw string bag with golf towel Red polo Black golf vest Black rain Jacket

American Family Championship Gift Basket (Size XL)
$75

Starting bid

Includes: Draw string bag with golf towel Red polo Black golf vest Black rain Jacket

Silver Sluggers - Free 1 hour baseball or softball training
$40

Starting bid

Training to be done with Brad Woodall

Dingbat Stool
$50

Starting bid

One Free Baseball Camp Registration at Edgewood College
$25

Starting bid

Edgewood College Baseball Apparel Package
$30

Starting bid

Includes: Medium UA Hat Medium UA Hoodie Large Holloway Long Sleeve Medium UA Short Sleeve

Private Wine OR Bourbon Tasting for 6
$225

Starting bid

Greg Gard Autographed Basketball
$50

Starting bid

4 tickets/Parking to UW Penn State Basketball (3/8/25)
$75

Starting bid

Tickets located in section 223 Winner will contact Joe Greene once the auction is closed.

4 Passes to ESPN Wisconsin College Game Day Tailgate
$50

Starting bid

Saturday, August 30 2025 vs Miami (OH) 1201 Regent Street, Madison, WI

Maroon New Balance Long Sleeve Hoodie Size XL
$20

Starting bid

Maroon New Balance Long Sleeve Hoodie Size L
$20

Starting bid

Black New Balance Polo Size 2XL
$15

Starting bid

Black New Balance Polo Size XL
$15

Starting bid

Navy New Balance Hoodie Size L
$20

Starting bid

Madison Mallards Fan Pack
$100

Starting bid

Includes: -Voucher for Busch Light Duck Blind reserved table (6 tickets all you can eat and drink) -2XL home replica jersey -S road replica jersey -XL home hat -XL road hat -Maverick bobblehead -Cal Fisher bobblehead

Madison Night Mares Fan Pack
$75

Starting bid

Includes: -2 visors -2 Midnight bobbles -2 inaugural season softballs -Voucher for DB reserved table -XL black jersey -XXL teal jersey

$250 Gift Certificate towards Portrait Session
$30

Starting bid

Paul Toepfer Photography

$250 Gift Certificate towards Portrait Session
$30

Starting bid

Paul Toepfer Photography

Simulator/Beer/Pizza Package
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $250

Six (6) Custom Decorated Hooded Pullovers
$50

Starting bid

Perfect to outfit your coaches!

Gift Basket from Brennan's Cellars
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $200

McGraw watching Jackson Print
$10

Starting bid

28” X 24” Courtesy of Meuer Art & Picture Frame

Play At The Plate
$10

Starting bid

28” X 24” Courtesy of Meuer Art & Picture Frame

Comiskey Park Print
$25

Starting bid

23” X 17” Courtesy of Meuer Art & Picture Frame

Last Night At Yankee Stadium
$20

Starting bid

39” X 13 1/4 Courtesy of Meuer Art & Picture Frame

Take The Field- Framed
$30

Starting bid

28 1/2” X 30 1/4” Courtesy of Meuer Art & Picture Frame

Albert Pujols- 700 home runs
$50

Starting bid

24” X 24” framed 22 of 99 Donated by Mid-West Family Madison

1 OF 1- Gerrit Cole All-Star Name Plate
$75

Starting bid

24” X 24 1 of 1 Donated by Mid-West Family Madison

