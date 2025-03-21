Duluth-stämman 2025: Nordic Music & Dance Festival

Enjoy access to the whole stämma on Friday and Saturday, including all performances and dances. Workshops not included. The cost of this pass on the day of the event increases to $45.
Friday - Adult
$15
Enjoy access to the stämma on Friday only, including the Friday night performance and dance. Workshops not included. The cost of this pass on the day of the event increases to $15.
Saturday - Adult
$30
Enjoy access to the stämma on Saturday only, including all four performance and dance areas at the UMD and CSS. Workshops not included. The cost of this pass on the day of the event increases to $30.
Youth Participating in Workshops - Free!
Free
By selecting this option, any youth with instruments (17 and under) who participate in the FRIDAY youth workshops receive free festival admission for the weekend.
Weekend - Youth
$5
Youth not participating in workshops (6-16) will enjoy access to the whole stämma on Friday and Saturday, including all performances, dances, and youth activities for $5! Kids who bring instruments on Saturday get in for FREE!
2025 T-SHIRT
$30
This year's T-shirt designed by Janet Hill (illustrator) and Scott Beard (graphic design). See website for details!
WATER BOTTLE
$15
Classy 20 oz. red aluminum water bottle with white fox fiddler logo. Handy carabiner to attach to your backpack
Workshop: Spicy Dance Tunes from the Danish island of Læsø
$30
Singer Hall / Friday 12:30 - 2:00 PM. Instructor: Kristian Bugge
Singer Hall / Friday 12:30 - 2:00 PM. Instructor: Kristian Bugge
Workshop: Not Fiddle, Folks
$30
Room H150 / Friday 12:30 - 2:00 PM. Instructor: Mikey Marget (they/them). Description: How do you fit into a jam, band, or fiddle tradition if you happen to play an instrument that the trad tunes were not written for? What does it look like to play traditional music on a non-traditional instrument? This workshop will include tips and tricks for learning/playing tunes, how to improvise and solo, and how to fit into a band context.
Workshop: Dance Like a Pro in 2-4 Time
$30
Weber Hall / Friday 12:30 - 2:00 PM. Instructor: Elise Peters (she/her). Description: During this workshop led by Elise Peters, students will focus on the steps and variations to get out on the dance floor when bands play schottis, polkett, and snoa. If you can walk, you can find success with these dances.
Workshop: Nordic Tunes from the Prairie
$30
Room H170 / Friday 12:30 - 2:00 PM. Instructor: Art Bjorngjeld (he/him). Art will be teaching old tunes that he learned from his relatives. He will be playing accordion, but all melody instruments are welcome.
Workshop: Dwight Lamb's Danish Tunes
$30
Singer Hall / Friday 2:30 - 4:00. Instructor: Kristian Bugge (he/him). Description: At my very first trip to the US in June 2008 I met Dwight Lamb at Nisswa-stämman! That became the beginning of countless trips across the Atlantic to visit, learn from and later tour with Dwight. Many will have heard the great story by now, on how Dwight grew up in Iowa with a Danish grandfather who taught him a large number of Danish tunes. Most of these tunes were forgotten in Denmark, but luckily kept alive in Iowa. I have been so fortunate to meet Dwight and spend a lot of time with him, and look forward to sharing some of his fine, old Dane tunes. All instruments are welcome!
Workshop: Tango. Tarantelle. Telespringar.
$30
Weber Hall / Friday 2:30 - 4:00. Instructor: Carol Sersland (she/her). Description: Three exotic dance traditions. One is from Norway and that is the dance we will focus on. A dance accompanied by a Hardanger fiddle in ¾ rhythm. Telespringar evolves through several figures (much like “Swing”) and can be a delightful alternative to a standard waltz. The workshop will feature music by master hardanger fiddler Rachel Ulvin Jensen.
CANCELLED Workshop: Swedish and Norwegian Fiddle Tunes
$30
CANCELLED Room H150 / Friday 2:30 - 4:00. Instructors: Vidar Skrede (he/him) / Patrik Alberg (he/him). Description: All instruments welcome, suitable for intermediate and advanced players, though beginners are welcome to the exposure. Tunes will be taught be ear, so recording device are recommended. Sheet music will be provided after the workshop via email.
Workshop: Youth
Free
Room H150 / 4:15 - 5:45 / Title: Swedish Tune Starter Pack - Youth Workshop / Instructors: Mikey Marget (they/them) & Jorge Koenen (he/him) Description: Join us for a Scandinavian folk music fiddle workshop where youth will learn two traditional Swedish folk songs and build essential musical skills like learning by ear and playing in a group. Through interactive instruction, participants will explore the rhythms and melodies of Swedish fiddle traditions in a fun and supportive environment.
Workshop: Sønderhoning Tunes From the Island of Fanø
$30
Singer Hall / Saturday 8:45 - 10:15 AM / Instructor: Kristian Bugge (he/him) / Description: Sønderho is a tiny village of only 300 people, situated on the southern tip of Fanø island on the Danish west coast. Despite their tininess, they've managed to keep a very strong music, dance and party tradition going for at least 300 years. And still today this is very much alive at weddings, birthday parties, new years eve etc. There are many beautiful tunes and the playing style is soft, groovy and singing, even with glissando and vibrato used on the fiddles. All instruments are welcome!
Workshop: Hardingfele (All Levels)
$30
Room H170 / Saturday 8:45 - 10:15 AM / Instructor: Lorette Kelley (she/her) / Loretta will be teaching an “all-levels” class in traditional Hardanger fiddle. If you have had any prior experience playing folk music on the violin you are very welcome to join. Loretta will be exploring the intricacies of bowing, rhythm and tone production, using simpler tunes as examples. If you do not have a Hardanger fiddle but have a violin you are welcome to sit in; Loretta will have a couple of “violin capos” to enable violinists to play along without needing to tune their violins up.
Workshop: 3 beats & 2 feet - right in the line of direction
$30
Weber Hall / Saturday 8:45 - 10:15 AM / Instructor: Elise Peters (she/her) / Elise Peters will teach the basic turning step principles and apply to Polska, Hambo, Pols, Sonderhoning and more so that you can get on the dance floor and have fun. Smooth soled shoes recommended.
PRIOR YEAR T-SHIRT
$25
Add a donation for Nordic Center
$
