Duluth-stämman 2025: Nordic Music & Dance Festival

Singer Hall / Friday 2:30 - 4:00. Instructor: Kristian Bugge (he/him). Description: At my very first trip to the US in June 2008 I met Dwight Lamb at Nisswa-stämman! That became the beginning of countless trips across the Atlantic to visit, learn from and later tour with Dwight. Many will have heard the great story by now, on how Dwight grew up in Iowa with a Danish grandfather who taught him a large number of Danish tunes. Most of these tunes were forgotten in Denmark, but luckily kept alive in Iowa. I have been so fortunate to meet Dwight and spend a lot of time with him, and look forward to sharing some of his fine, old Dane tunes. All instruments are welcome!

Singer Hall / Friday 2:30 - 4:00. Instructor: Kristian Bugge (he/him). Description: At my very first trip to the US in June 2008 I met Dwight Lamb at Nisswa-stämman! That became the beginning of countless trips across the Atlantic to visit, learn from and later tour with Dwight. Many will have heard the great story by now, on how Dwight grew up in Iowa with a Danish grandfather who taught him a large number of Danish tunes. Most of these tunes were forgotten in Denmark, but luckily kept alive in Iowa. I have been so fortunate to meet Dwight and spend a lot of time with him, and look forward to sharing some of his fine, old Dane tunes. All instruments are welcome!

More details...