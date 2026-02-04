Dumas South 2025-2026 Yearbook

Offered by
About this shop
A fun keepsake filled with student photos, class pictures, and favorite school memories from the year.
Un recuerdo divertido lleno de fotos de estudiantes, fotos de clases y los mejores momentos del año escolar.
For 4th graders ONLY. Includes one 2025 yearbook and a 4th grade baby ad. After purchase, families will receive instructions to submit a photo and short message to be printed in the yearbook (check your confirmation email). Yearbooks will be delivered in May.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!