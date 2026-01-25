Dumas South Spirit Shop

Dumas South PTO

Yard Sign item
Yard Sign
$15

The South Squad yard sign features a black and orange theme with our commitment tag of "We're All In" across the bottom. Metal ground spike included.

Dumas South Vibes Shirt item
Dumas South Vibes Shirt
$20

Cotton fabric, designed with a relaxed, general/unisex fit, they are perfect for everyone. Each shirt proudly features a custom design that captures our Dumas South Spirit and colors!

YOUTH Dumas South Vibes Shirt item
YOUTH Dumas South Vibes Shirt
$17

Cotton fabric, designed with a relaxed, general/unisex fit, they are perfect for everyone. Each shirt proudly features a custom design that captures our Dumas South Spirit and colors!

Dumas Demons Star Shirt item
Dumas Demons Star Shirt
$20

The shirts are cut with a relaxed, soft, ringspun cotton blend, general/unisex fit for maximum wearability, and they proudly feature our a Dumas Demons design.

YOUTH Dumas Demons Star Shirt item
YOUTH Dumas Demons Star Shirt
$17

The shirts are cut with a relaxed, soft, ringspun cotton blend, general/unisex fit for maximum wearability, and they proudly feature our a Dumas Demons design.

Demon Pride Check It Shirt item
Demon Pride Check It Shirt
$20

These cotton shirts are cut with a relaxed, general/unisex fit for maximum wearability, and they feature our school war cry "Demon Pride Never Dies"!

YOUTH Demon Pride Check It Shirt item
YOUTH Demon Pride Check It Shirt
$17

These cotton shirts are cut with a relaxed, general/unisex fit for maximum wearability, and they feature our school war cry "Demon Pride Never Dies"!

Los Demons Shirt item
Los Demons Shirt
$20

We worked hard to source a quality spirit shirt that you'll actually want to wear! We chose a super-soft, ringspun cotton blend that is comfortable enough for all-day wear. The shirts are cut with a relaxed, general/unisex fit for maximum wearability across students, staff, and parents, and feature our Los Demons design you can only get here!

YOUTH Los Demons Shirt item
YOUTH Los Demons Shirt
$17

We worked hard to source a quality spirit shirt that you'll actually want to wear! We chose a super-soft, ringspun cotton blend that is comfortable enough for all-day wear. The shirts are cut with a relaxed, general/unisex fit for maximum wearability across students, staff, and parents, and feature our Los Demons design you can only get here!

South Squad Shirt item
South Squad Shirt
$20

Cotton blend, unisex style fit, t-shirt featuring our school spirit logo, and our tag 'We're All In'.


YOUTH South Squad Shirt item
YOUTH South Squad Shirt
$17

Cotton blend, unisex style fit, t-shirt featuring our school spirit logo, and our tag 'We're All In'.


Mouse Pad Striped item
Mouse Pad Striped
$12

Upgrade your desk decor! Choose from two different designs you can only get here!

Mouse Pad Team item
Mouse Pad Team
$12

Upgrade your desk decor! Choose from two different designs you can only get here!

Keychain Credit Card Wallet
$13

Keychain Credit Card Wallet
$13

Keychain Credit Card Wallet
$13

Keychain Credit Card Wallet
$13

Keychain Credit Card Wallet
$13

Keychain Credit Card Wallet
$13

Keychain Credit Card Wallet
$13

Keychain Credit Card Wallet
$13

20oz Tumbler item
20oz Tumbler
$25

A 20 oz tumbler featuring multiple design options to show your school pride wherever you go.

