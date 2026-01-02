Everybunny Counts Rabbit Rescue

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Everybunny Counts Rabbit Rescue

About this event

Dump Your Ex (in the Litter Box) 🐰💔

Put That Name in the Box
$25

Submit a name to be placed in a bunny litter box as part of our Valentine’s fundraiser. Your ticket supports rescued rabbits by helping provide food, litter, housing, and medical care.


Sometimes closure is just writing it down and letting a bunny handle the rest.

From Phone to Litter Box
$50

Upload a photo to be placed in a bunny litter box during routine litter care.


Please email one photo to [email protected] after purchase.

Includes a photo confirmation sent to you.


Because healing can also help a bunny.

Add a donation for Everybunny Counts Rabbit Rescue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!