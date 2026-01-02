Dump Your Ex (in the Litter Box) 🐰💔

About this event
Submit a name to be placed in a bunny litter box as part of our Valentine’s fundraiser. Your ticket supports rescued rabbits by helping provide food, litter, housing, and medical care.
Sometimes closure is just writing it down and letting a bunny handle the rest.
Upload a photo to be placed in a bunny litter box during routine litter care.
Please email one photo to [email protected] after purchase.
Includes a photo confirmation sent to you.
Because healing can also help a bunny.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!