Carolina Wreckingballs

Hosted by

Carolina Wreckingballs

About this event

Dumpster Fire 2026

5001 Coliseum Dr

North Charleston, SC 29418, USA

Weekend Pass
$40

Enjoy the full program with access to all three days of derby excitement.

Friday Only
$15

Single day ticket for Friday February 27th.

Saturday Only
$15

Single day ticket for Friday February 28th.

Sunday Only
$15

Single day ticket for Sunday March 1st

Kid’s 10 and under single day
$5

Single day ticket for kids 10 and under, no discount for weekend pass.

Kids 10 and under weekend pass
$15

Kids 10 and under weekend pass. All children must be attended by a legal guardian for the duration of the event.

Add a donation for Carolina Wreckingballs

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!