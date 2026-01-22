Dumpster Fire 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all three days of derby excitement.
Single day ticket for Friday February 27th.
Single day ticket for Friday February 28th.
Single day ticket for Sunday March 1st
Single day ticket for kids 10 and under, no discount for weekend pass.
Kids 10 and under weekend pass. All children must be attended by a legal guardian for the duration of the event.
$
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