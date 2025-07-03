DUMUN Summer Camps 2025

What’s included with your registration:

✅ 9 total hours of live, small-group and 1-on-1 instruction

✅ Personalized public speaking and resolution writing coaching

✅ Real MUN simulations led by nationally recognized high school chairs

✅ Customized feedback and mentorship for each delegate

✅ Printed delegate materials, worksheets, and DUMUN swag

✅ Access to all camp activities, games, and skill workshops

✅ Certificate of Completion signed by DUMUN Secretary General

✅ Direct support of DUMUN’s mission to make MUN more accessible for all students



Why it’s worth it:

Your $200 investment covers high-quality instruction, tailored mentorship, and a fully immersive Model UN experience at a fraction of what other camps charge ($750). Every student receives individual attention in a low-pressure, engaging environment designed to bring out their best as speakers, writers, and leaders.