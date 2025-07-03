DUMUN Summer Camps 2025

What’s included with your registration:
✅ 9 total hours of live, small-group and 1-on-1 instruction
✅ Personalized public speaking and resolution writing coaching
✅ Real MUN simulations led by nationally recognized high school chairs
✅ Customized feedback and mentorship for each delegate
✅ Printed delegate materials, worksheets, and DUMUN swag
✅ Access to all camp activities, games, and skill workshops
✅ Certificate of Completion signed by DUMUN Secretary General
✅ Direct support of DUMUN’s mission to make MUN more accessible for all students
Why it’s worth it:
Your $200 investment covers high-quality instruction, tailored mentorship, and a fully immersive Model UN experience at a fraction of what other camps charge ($750). Every student receives individual attention in a low-pressure, engaging environment designed to bring out their best as speakers, writers, and leaders.
