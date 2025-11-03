Harper Creek Optimist Club

Hosted by

Harper Creek Optimist Club

About this event

Duncan Bailey Memorial Drawdown - Disco Party!

1745 E Columbia Ave

Battle Creek, MI 49014, USA

💰Cash Raffle🎟️+🍴🍸🍸
$140
  • 🎟️ One entry into the cash raffle — your chance to hustle your way to a jackpot!
  • 🍽️ Dinner — fuel up with a fabulous feast before you hit the dance floor.
  • 🍸🍸 Two drinks — sip, swirl, and sparkle with your favorite disco-inspired cocktails.
🪩+ 1 🍴🍸🍸
$40
  • 🍽️ One additional meal ticket
  • 🍸🍸 Two drinks — keep the good vibes flowing and the disco fever glowing!
  • DOES NOT INCLUDE A CHANCE TO WIN $.
In Kind Donation
$1

Donations of goods or services are also appreciated! Items like gift cards, raffle prizes, printing, or volunteer supplies help us reduce costs and increase impact. 

💙HCOC Member
$100

As Members of Optimist Clubs, individuals have the opportunity to "Bring Out the Best in Kids" along with other like-minded citizens. Through an Optimist Club, volunteers can answer the needs of local youth by organizing meaningful service projects. Cost is $100 annually.

💛Friends of Optimist
$140

Individuals can show their support of Optimist International by becoming Friends of Optimists. A Friend of Optimists may be someone who does not have an Optimist Club in their area, or they may not have time to dedicate to a local Optimist Club.

☮️Cool -Sponsorship
$500

🪩 Event Access

  • 2 raffle tickets for your chance to win up to $12,000
  • 2 meal tickets + 4 drink tickets for you
  • 2 extra meal tickets + 4 drink tickets for your guests

📣 Brand Visibility

  • 🖨️ Printed logo on table toppers
  • 📺 Logo looped on event TV screens
  • 📱 Social media shoutouts across all platforms
  • 🌐 Logo featured on our website
🌼Groovy -Sponsorship
$1,000

🪩 Event Access

  • 2 raffle tickets for your chance to win up to $12,000
  • 2 meal tickets + 4 drink tickets for you
  • 2 extra meal tickets + 4 drink tickets for your guests

📣 Brand Visibility

  • 🖨️ Printed logo on table toppers
  • 📺 Logo looped on event TV screens
  • 📱 Social media shoutouts across all platforms
  • 🌐 Logo featured on our website
  • 📰 Printed ad in the Battle Creek Shopper & Marshall Advisor
  • 🎯 Logo on our community banner displayed at events all year long
Add a donation for Harper Creek Optimist Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!