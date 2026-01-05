We Create Heart

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We Create Heart

About this event

DUP Joyful Journey Retreat March 12-15

28640 County Rd 58EE

Moffat, CO 81143, USA

Price after 2/15
Pay what you can

$120 - $150/person. Pay what you can.

$120=scholarship rate

$135=sustainer

$150-supporter

PLEASE NOTE: You will have an option to add money to ZEFFY down below. If you do NOT want to add money to them please click the arrow and select 0.


DANA
Pay what you can

We suggested adding a donation for our musicians, staff, kirtan leaders, etc. Thank you for helping support the people who make this retreat possible!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!