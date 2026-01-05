DUP Joyful Journey Retreat March 12-15

Hosted by
About this event
$120 - $150/person. Pay what you can.
$120=scholarship rate
$135=sustainer
$150-supporter
PLEASE NOTE: You will have an option to add money to ZEFFY down below. If you do NOT want to add money to them please click the arrow and select 0.
We suggested adding a donation for our musicians, staff, kirtan leaders, etc. Thank you for helping support the people who make this retreat possible!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!