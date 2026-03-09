duPont Manual Marching Band Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Two $150 Gift Cards to The Fat Lamb
Starting bid
Starting bid
One night at Caesars So Indiana Casino - VIP
2 meal vouchers, hotel stay, and Casino Cash (hotel stay limited to Sun-Thurs)
Starting bid
2 tickets to Comedy of Errors at Actors Theater (must be used by 3/15/2026)
Starting bid
Starting bid
$25 gift card each for: Texas Roadhouse, Dirty Tease, Raising Canes, Wiltshire Panty
Starting bid
4 tickets to KY Kingdom, 2 Zoo Passes, 2 KY Science Center tickets
Starting bid
Four passes to the Louisville Slugger Museum and $50 off at Top Golf
Starting bid
Cincinnati Reds Game tickets (2 terrace or 4 view level) and 2 day passes to Kings Island
Starting bid
LL Bean monogram "Go band!" tote bag, LL Bean lantern with batteries, Rumpl blanket, s'more kit
Starting bid
Authenticated Prada wallet from eBay store Bluegrass Eclectic
Starting bid
Two 14 day passes of unlimited yoga classes at Indiana Hot Yoga, gift bag from Buff City Soap
Starting bid
$25 gift card to Matt Anthony's Record Shop, three size large t shirts from WFPK, assorted vinyl and CDs, Legacy of Gospel Music in Louisville box set
Starting bid
Starting bid
$100 in lotto tickets, over 200 chances to win!
Starting bid
Two VIP Tickets, great seats at the LOGE Level, VIP Parking, VIP Entrance and Lounge
4/10/2026 at The Palace (resale is prohibited)
Mike Patton of Faith No More is also on this tour with The Avett Brothers!
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