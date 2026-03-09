Hosted by

The duPont Manual Band Boosters Organization: "Manual Band Parents, Inc"

About this event

Sales closed

duPont Manual Marching Band Silent Auction

Fat Lamb $300 Gift Card item
Fat Lamb $300 Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Two $150 Gift Cards to The Fat Lamb

Custom T-Shirt Quilt item
Custom T-Shirt Quilt
$30

Starting bid

Evening at Caesars item
Evening at Caesars
$75

Starting bid

One night at Caesars So Indiana Casino - VIP

2 meal vouchers, hotel stay, and Casino Cash (hotel stay limited to Sun-Thurs)

Comedy of Errors - 2 tickets item
Comedy of Errors - 2 tickets
$30

Starting bid

2 tickets to Comedy of Errors at Actors Theater (must be used by 3/15/2026)

Pizza Lupo $75 Gift Card and T shirt item
Pizza Lupo $75 Gift Card and T shirt
$40

Starting bid

Local Gift Cards item
Local Gift Cards
$25

Starting bid

$25 gift card each for: Texas Roadhouse, Dirty Tease, Raising Canes, Wiltshire Panty

Staycation Bundle item
Staycation Bundle
$30

Starting bid

4 tickets to KY Kingdom, 2 Zoo Passes, 2 KY Science Center tickets

Sports Package item
Sports Package
$30

Starting bid

Four passes to the Louisville Slugger Museum and $50 off at Top Golf

Cincinnati Package item
Cincinnati Package
$30

Starting bid

Cincinnati Reds Game tickets (2 terrace or 4 view level) and 2 day passes to Kings Island

Go Band! item
Go Band!
$30

Starting bid

LL Bean monogram "Go band!" tote bag, LL Bean lantern with batteries, Rumpl blanket, s'more kit

Prada Wallet item
Prada Wallet item
Prada Wallet
$25

Starting bid

Authenticated Prada wallet from eBay store Bluegrass Eclectic

Wellness Package item
Wellness Package
$20

Starting bid

Two 14 day passes of unlimited yoga classes at Indiana Hot Yoga, gift bag from Buff City Soap

Music Bundle item
Music Bundle item
Music Bundle item
Music Bundle
$50

Starting bid

$25 gift card to Matt Anthony's Record Shop, three size large t shirts from WFPK, assorted vinyl and CDs, Legacy of Gospel Music in Louisville box set

Jordyn Bloomer Lou Racing autographed jersey item
Jordyn Bloomer Lou Racing autographed jersey
$30

Starting bid

Lotto Tickets! item
Lotto Tickets!
$20

Starting bid

$100 in lotto tickets, over 200 chances to win!

Avett Brothers at The Palace! VIP item
Avett Brothers at The Palace! VIP
$400

Starting bid

Two VIP Tickets, great seats at the LOGE Level, VIP Parking, VIP Entrance and Lounge

4/10/2026 at The Palace (resale is prohibited)

Mike Patton of Faith No More is also on this tour with The Avett Brothers!

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