Durable Trades Student Course

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About this event
20% discount for monthly partners of Gather & Grow. See https://gatherandgrow.us/give for membership details.
If you need a physical copy of Durable Trades, please add this to your registration and we will send one to you before the class.
Registration includes a digital download of the workbook. If you would like a physical copy sent to you, please add this to your registration.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!