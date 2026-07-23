A smiling boy stands next to a newly crafted wooden chair on a workbench, with woodworking tools and supplies visible in the rustic workshop background.
Gather & Grow Ministries

Hosted by

Gather & Grow Ministries

About this event

Durable Trades Student Course

Online (Zoom)

Student Registration
$195
Student Registration - Member Discount
$150

20% discount for monthly partners of Gather & Grow. See https://gatherandgrow.us/give for membership details.

Durable Trades Book
$25

If you need a physical copy of Durable Trades, please add this to your registration and we will send one to you before the class.

Durable Trades Coursebook - Physical Copy
$25

Registration includes a digital download of the workbook. If you would like a physical copy sent to you, please add this to your registration.

Add a donation for Gather & Grow Ministries

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!