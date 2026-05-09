Durga Puja 2026 Donation

Seek the divine blessings of Maa Durga for peace, prosperity, health, happiness, and protection for your family. 🙏✨





Join us in this sacred Durga Puja celebration by offering your Sankalpa with devotion and faith.





📌 Please email the below details to [email protected]:

✨ Devotee Name

✨ Family Members’ Names

✨ Prayer Intention / Sankalpa





May Maa Durga bless all with strength, joy, and positivity.