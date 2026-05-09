Abahan Bay Area

Hosted by

Abahan Bay Area

About this event

Durga Puja 2026 Donation

525 Los Coches St

Milpitas, CA 95035, USA

Sankalpa Puja (Ritual Offering) item
Sankalpa Puja (Ritual Offering)
$250

Seek the divine blessings of Maa Durga for peace, prosperity, health, happiness, and protection for your family. 🙏✨


Join us in this sacred Durga Puja celebration by offering your Sankalpa with devotion and faith.


📌 Please email the below details to [email protected]:

✨ Devotee Name

✨ Family Members’ Names

✨ Prayer Intention / Sankalpa


May Maa Durga bless all with strength, joy, and positivity.

Floral Offering item
Floral Offering
$25

Help support the flowers used for Maa Durga’s worship, anjali, and temple décor throughout the celebration.

Puja Décor Offering item
Puja Décor Offering
$25

Contribute toward traditional decorations and festive arrangements that bring the spirit of Durga Puja alive.

Puja Samagri Offering item
Puja Samagri Offering
$25

Support the essential Puja items and sacred materials required for rituals and ceremonies.

Contribution towards Venue item
Contribution towards Venue
$500

Contribute toward the shared venue expenses at ICC, Milpitas for Abahan Bay Area Durga Puja 2026 and help bring the community together in celebration.


Recognition includes: Website and social media acknowledgment.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!