Durga Puja 2026 Donation

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About this event
Seek the divine blessings of Maa Durga for peace, prosperity, health, happiness, and protection for your family. 🙏✨
Join us in this sacred Durga Puja celebration by offering your Sankalpa with devotion and faith.
📌 Please email the below details to [email protected]:
✨ Devotee Name
✨ Family Members’ Names
✨ Prayer Intention / Sankalpa
May Maa Durga bless all with strength, joy, and positivity.
Help support the flowers used for Maa Durga’s worship, anjali, and temple décor throughout the celebration.
Contribute toward traditional decorations and festive arrangements that bring the spirit of Durga Puja alive.
Support the essential Puja items and sacred materials required for rituals and ceremonies.
Contribute toward the shared venue expenses at ICC, Milpitas for Abahan Bay Area Durga Puja 2026 and help bring the community together in celebration.
Recognition includes: Website and social media acknowledgment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!