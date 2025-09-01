Bengali Cultural Society

Bengali Cultural Society

About this event

Durga Puja Meal - Pre-Booking

3425 Marioncliff Dr

Parma, OH 44134, USA

Friday Snacks & Dinner - Adult
$25

Samosa

Masala Muri

Masala Tea/Coffee

──────────────────

Fried Rice

Alu Phulkopi (Gobi)

Vegetable Chop

Achari Chicken (For Non-Veg Only)

Sahi Paneer (Veg Only)

Pineapple Chutney

Gulab Jamun

Friday Snacks & Dinner - Child (5-14)
$10

Crunchy Cheese Sticks

Fruit Juice

──────────────────

Fried Rice

Orange Chicken (For Non-Veg Only)

Sahi Paneer (For Veg Only)

Pineapple Chutney

Bengali Deserts

Saturday Snacks & Lunch - Adult - VEG ONLY
$20

Masala Tea/Coffee

Adda Crunch

──────────────────

Khichuri

Bandha Kopir Torkari (Cabbage)

Beguni

Papad

Tomato Chutney

Mishti Doi

Bondey

Saturday Snacks & Lunch - Child (5-14)
$10

Chips and Crispies

Fruit Juice

──────────────────

Chicken Noodles (For Non-Veg Only)

Veg Noodles (For Veg Only)

Tomato Chutney

Brownie

Saturday Snacks & Dinner - Adult
$25

Masala Tea/Coffee

Baithak Bites

──────────────────

Peas Pulao

Begun Basanti

Fish Kalia (For Non-Veg Only)

Chingri Malai Curry (For Non-Veg Only)

Gobi Manchurian (For Veg Only)

Malai Kofta (For Veg Only)

Papaya Chutney

Kheer Kodom

Saturday Snacks & Dinner - Child (5-14)
$10

Chips & Cookies

Fruit Juice

──────────────────

Peas Pulao

Butter Chicken (For Non-Veg Only)

Gobi Manchurian (For Veg Only)

Papaya Chutney

Desert

Sunday Snacks & Lunch - Adult
$25

Masala Tea/Coffee

Light Snacks

──────────────────

Bhaat (White Rice)

Shukto

Masoor Daal

Jhuri Aloo Bhaja

Mutton Curry (For Non-Veg Only)

Echorer Dalna (For Veg Only)

Tomato Chutney

Khaja

Gurer Rosogolla

Sunday Snacks & Lunch - Child (5-14)
$10

Popcorn Chicken & Chips

Fruit Juice

──────────────────

Bhaat

Masoor Daal

Jhuri Aloo Bhaja

Chicken Strips

Tomato Chutney

Deserts

