Durham Historical Society's 2nd Annual Silent Auction

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About this event
86 Old Doe Rd, Durham, ME 04222
Enjoy the full program with access to the silent auction, live music, and games.
Enjoy the full program with access to the silent auction, live music, and games.
As a small way to thank our veterans, we would like to offer free admission. Enjoy the full program with access to the silent auction, live music, and games.
Free admission to Durham's seniors for they are the keepers of our town's stories. Enjoy the full program with access to the silent auction, live music, and games.
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