Durham Historical Society

Hosted by

Durham Historical Society

About this event

Durham Historical Society's 2nd Annual Silent Auction

Wildflower Equestrian Center

86 Old Doe Rd, Durham, ME 04222

General Admission
$10

Enjoy the full program with access to the silent auction, live music, and games.

Children (12 and under Free)
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to the silent auction, live music, and games.

Veterans (Free)
Free

As a small way to thank our veterans, we would like to offer free admission. Enjoy the full program with access to the silent auction, live music, and games.

80 years and over (Free)
Free

Free admission to Durham's seniors for they are the keepers of our town's stories. Enjoy the full program with access to the silent auction, live music, and games.

Add a donation for Durham Historical Society

$

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