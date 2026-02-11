Durham Sports Boosters

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Durham Sports Boosters

Durham Sports Boosters Membership Plans

Platinum Membership
$1,000

Renews yearly on: August 11 at PDT

This pass entitles you to 6 passes, 2 stadium seats, 1 premium football parking spot, 1 gym banner, $50 spirit gear voucher, social media shoutout and HUDL advertisement

Golden Family Membership
$500

Renews yearly on: August 11 at PDT

This membership entitles you to 4 passes, 2 stadium seats and a social media shoutout.

Family Membership
$200

Renews yearly on: August 11 at PDT

This membership entitles you to 4 passes.

Trojan Membership
$150

Renews yearly on: August 11 at PDT

This membership entitles you to 2 passes.

Panther Membership
$75

Renews yearly on: August 11 at PDT

This membership entitles you to 1 paSS.

Add-On Adult Pass
$50

Renews yearly on: August 11 at PDT

This add-on pass is used to add an adult pass to a current membership.

Add-On Child Pass
$30

No expiration

This add-on pass is used to add an additional child to a current membership.

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