Durham Sports Boosters Membership Plans

Offered by
Renews yearly on: August 11 at PDT
This pass entitles you to 6 passes, 2 stadium seats, 1 premium football parking spot, 1 gym banner, $50 spirit gear voucher, social media shoutout and HUDL advertisement
Renews yearly on: August 11 at PDT
This membership entitles you to 4 passes, 2 stadium seats and a social media shoutout.
Renews yearly on: August 11 at PDT
This membership entitles you to 4 passes.
Renews yearly on: August 11 at PDT
This membership entitles you to 2 passes.
Renews yearly on: August 11 at PDT
This membership entitles you to 1 paSS.
Renews yearly on: August 11 at PDT
This add-on pass is used to add an adult pass to a current membership.
No expiration
This add-on pass is used to add an additional child to a current membership.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!