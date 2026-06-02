DURING HOURS AND PRIVATE RENTALS

About this event
This is the rate for during hours for members only. $5/guest
For 2 hours $225
Small Private member event is $700 for 2hour minimum
This is the full amount for a private party for members for up to 50 guests
This is the deposit of the total of $900 rental fee with a 2hour minimum required time slot.
This is for a 2 hour minimum private rental fee for up to 50 guests.
This is the deposit that is required for a 2hr minimum private party for 51-100 people
This is the full amount for your private party including 51-100 guests
This is the deposit for a 2hour minimum private party rental for 51-100 guests
This is the full amountfor a 2hour minimum private party for 51-100 guests
If you want to book for over the 2hour minimum as a non-member its $100/hr
Only up to 50 guests private rental extra hour charge after the 2hr minimum is met
Only up to 50 guest private party additional hour charge after the 2hour minimum met
51-100 guest private rental extra hour fee after 2 hour minimum is exceeded
51-100 guest extra hour charge for after 2hour minimum exceeded
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!