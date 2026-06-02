Twin River Club

Hosted by

Twin River Club

About this event

DURING HOURS AND PRIVATE RENTALS

2248 Sweetbriar St

Wichita, KS 67204, USA

During-hours Member item
During-hours Member
$5

This is the rate for during hours for members only. $5/guest

During hours non-member item
During hours non-member
$225

For 2 hours $225

MEMBER ONLY DEPOSIT PRIVATE RENTAL item
MEMBER ONLY DEPOSIT PRIVATE RENTAL
$350

Small Private member event is $700 for 2hour minimum

MEMBER ONLY PRIVATE PRIVATE PARTY UP TO 50 FULL AMOUNT item
MEMBER ONLY PRIVATE PRIVATE PARTY UP TO 50 FULL AMOUNT
$700

This is the full amount for a private party for members for up to 50 guests

NON MEMBER PRIVATE RENTAL DEPOSIT UP TO 50 item
NON MEMBER PRIVATE RENTAL DEPOSIT UP TO 50
$450

This is the deposit of the total of $900 rental fee with a 2hour minimum required time slot.

NON MEMBER PRIVATE RENTAL UP TO 50 FULL AMOUNT item
NON MEMBER PRIVATE RENTAL UP TO 50 FULL AMOUNT
$900

This is for a 2 hour minimum private rental fee for up to 50 guests.

MEMBER 51-100 DEPOSIT PRIVATE RENTAL item
MEMBER 51-100 DEPOSIT PRIVATE RENTAL
$450

This is the deposit that is required for a 2hr minimum private party for 51-100 people

MEMBER 51-100 GUESTS FULL AMOUNT PRIVATE RENTAL item
MEMBER 51-100 GUESTS FULL AMOUNT PRIVATE RENTAL
$900

This is the full amount for your private party including 51-100 guests

NON-MEMBER PRIVATE RENTAL DEPOSIT FOR 51-100 GUESTS item
NON-MEMBER PRIVATE RENTAL DEPOSIT FOR 51-100 GUESTS
$550

This is the deposit for a 2hour minimum private party rental for 51-100 guests

NON-MEMBER FULL AMOUNT PRIVATE RENTAL FOR 51-100 GUESTS item
NON-MEMBER FULL AMOUNT PRIVATE RENTAL FOR 51-100 GUESTS
$1,100

This is the full amountfor a 2hour minimum private party for 51-100 guests

ADDITIONAL HOUR FEE FOR NON MEMBERS DURING HOURS item
ADDITIONAL HOUR FEE FOR NON MEMBERS DURING HOURS
$100

If you want to book for over the 2hour minimum as a non-member its $100/hr

PRIVATE RENTAL ADDITIONAL HOUR FEE MEMBERS item
PRIVATE RENTAL ADDITIONAL HOUR FEE MEMBERS
$175

Only up to 50 guests private rental extra hour charge after the 2hr minimum is met

PRIVATE RENTAL ADDITIONAL HOUR NON-MEMBER up to 50 item
PRIVATE RENTAL ADDITIONAL HOUR NON-MEMBER up to 50
$225

Only up to 50 guest private party additional hour charge after the 2hour minimum met

MEMBER 51-100 GUESTS EXTRA HOUR CHARGE item
MEMBER 51-100 GUESTS EXTRA HOUR CHARGE
$225

51-100 guest private rental extra hour fee after 2 hour minimum is exceeded

NON-MEMBER 51-100 GUEST PRIVATE RENTAL EXTRA HOUR FEE item
NON-MEMBER 51-100 GUEST PRIVATE RENTAL EXTRA HOUR FEE
$275

51-100 guest extra hour charge for after 2hour minimum exceeded ​

TRC LETTERS item
TRC LETTERS
$50
Curtain/Backdrop Rental item
Curtain/Backdrop Rental
$50
KLIX PHOTO BOOTH item
KLIX PHOTO BOOTH
$200

Elevate your event with Klix photobooth

Bartender Service item
Bartender Service
$500

Private bartender for your event with a $500mininum package ​

Private Catering with Chefs item
Private Catering with Chefs
$500

Elevate your event with a private chef and catered meal, $500 Minimum ​

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