The Bakery Atlanta

Dust to Dollars 2025

638 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306

Golf Monte-Carlo item
Golf Monte-Carlo
$125

Vintage poster of travel and tourism advertisement for the Monte-Carlo golf club in Monaco. The original illustration was created by Elio Ximenes in 1922.

The Rhododendrons of Sikkim-Himalaya item
The Rhododendrons of Sikkim-Himalaya
$100

Vintage poster of illustration from "The Rhododendrons of Sikkim-Himalaya," by Joseph Dalton Hooker. Hooker, a British botanist and explorer, made these drawings and descriptions during a government botanical mission to the Sikkim Himalayas in the mid-19th century

Ananas item
Ananas
$75

Vintage poster of pineapple illustration by unknown artist. 19th century.

Corona Imperialis Florum item
Corona Imperialis Florum
$75

Vintage poster "Corona Imperialis Florum" by German School (1613).

Paris item
Paris
$75

Vintage travel poster of Place de la Concorde with the Obelisk and the Fountain of the Seas. Illustrated by Julien Lacaze around 1930.

Cafe Malt item
Cafe Malt
$125

Vintage French advertising poster for "Café Malt" from the 1870s by artist Compagnie Française

Biscuits Lefevre-Utile by Alphonse Mucha item
Biscuits Lefevre-Utile by Alphonse Mucha
$200

Vintage Art Nouveau lithograph print by Alphonse Mucha in 1896.

Grand Cirque Américain item
Grand Cirque Américain
$500

Vintage advertisement poster promoting the Grand Cirque Américain, owned by J.W. Myers, an American equestrian and circus entrepreneur who established a significant presence in the European circus scene, particularly in Paris. Likely from 1870s.

Monaco – Monte Carlo by Alphonse Mucha item
Monaco – Monte Carlo by Alphonse Mucha
$200

Vintage travel poster by Alphonse Mucha, was created to promote luxurious holidays on the Mediterranean coast in 1897.

Figurative Poster item
Figurative Poster
$100

Vintage poster of contemporary figurative work by unknown artist likely from the late 20th or early 21st century.

Nyala Yvonne *D2D Upcycle item
Nyala Yvonne *D2D Upcycle
$75

Artist Bio: Nyala Yvonne (b.1997) is a Black American artist originally from the outskirts of Tallahassee, Florida, and now based in Atlanta, Georgia. Through the tactile manipulation of found materials and the dynamic interplay of images, she explores themes of memory, identity, and societal constructs using an afro-surrealist lens.

Willow H. Goldstein *D2D Upcycle item
Willow H. Goldstein *D2D Upcycle
$75

Artist Bio: Willow is the founding Executive Director of The Bakery Atlanta and an entrepreneur working in the arts. Her resume lists many roles in many fields but she proudly has been a self-employed artist for the past 7 years. Born and raised in the heart of the city, she started the organization in 2017 as an alternative model to how a community org could function by employing a non-for-profit/for-profit business model.

Melanie Paulos *D2D Upcycle item
Melanie Paulos *D2D Upcycle
$75

Artist Bio: Melanie Paulos is an Atlanta born artist who’s practices have ranged from circus performance, visual forms of all types, to musical projects. She often finds obsession with motifs & imagery that expand across her practices. It's her belief that forms of creativity, exploration, and play inform all areas of life.

Jaliyah Nicole *D2D Upcycle item
Jaliyah Nicole *D2D Upcycle
$75

Jaliyah Nicole is an emerging artist renowned for her captivating portraits that fuse vibrant hues with elements of the everyday and natural world, creating an ethereal experience. She works across mediums like acrylics, colored pencils, lino-prints, and digital art to craft intricate narratives that explore human emotion and experience. Her bold use of colors—fuchsia, turquoise, orange, and indigo blues—transforms personal struggles into a vivid world of expression.

Madisyn Jones *D2D Upcycle item
Madisyn Jones *D2D Upcycle
$75

Artist Bio: Madisyn is an artist creating mixed media work that often allots a tactile element, because who doesn’t want to touch the art. Madisyn help event manage and runs some of the offsite curation projects at The Bakery. Creativity and the ability to form community with art acts as the driving force for my work with this organization.

Kenya Nelson *D2D Upcycle item
Kenya Nelson *D2D Upcycle
$75

Artist Bio: As a multidisciplinary artist, Kenya traverses the spectrum of art from traditional acrylics to photography, currently focusing on installation art. Her creative journey began in early childhood and she has evolved to dedicate herself to exploring new expressions and pushing artistic boundaries. Her work is a dynamic exploration of form and concept, challenging conventions and inviting viewers to engage with art in novel ways.

Amanda P. Norris *D2D Upcycle item
Amanda P. Norris *D2D Upcycle
$75

Artist Bio: Amanda Norris is an arts administrator and arts advocate shaped by generations of creativity. Her work is influenced by the artists in her family and the ethos of The Bakery Atlanta, an arts organization she has been a part of since 2017. Amanda uses recycled and found materials to create mostly fiber-based work. Her pieces are a playful exploration of materials, techniques, and the limitless possibilities of the medium. Each creation is an experiment driven by curiosity.

Madison Nunes *D2D Upcycle item
Madison Nunes *D2D Upcycle
$75

Artist Bio: Madison Nunes is a non-binary, lens-based artist whose work expands on lived experiences that are not often given the space to exist in their full complexity. Madison's work has been published both online and in print. As the Programing Manager for The Bakery, Madison works to facilitate community through workshops, outreach, and forging new connections.

Le Cheik item
Le Cheik
$125

Vintage French movie poster for the American silent film "The Sheik," titled "Le Cheik" in French (1921).

Now, Voyager item
Now, Voyager
$125

Vintage French movie poster for the classic American romantic drama film "Now, Voyager" (1942). 

