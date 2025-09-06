Dust to Dollars 2025

Artist Bio: Amanda Norris is an arts administrator and arts advocate shaped by generations of creativity. Her work is influenced by the artists in her family and the ethos of The Bakery Atlanta, an arts organization she has been a part of since 2017. Amanda uses recycled and found materials to create mostly fiber-based work. Her pieces are a playful exploration of materials, techniques, and the limitless possibilities of the medium. Each creation is an experiment driven by curiosity.