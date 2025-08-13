DUSTFISH / SK8 KAMP - Tomorrow Today - The Last Minute

Welcome Last Minute Campers! Signing up and making a contribution at this point grants you a place in our camp, however, YOU WILL NEED TO SUPPLY YOUR OWN POWER - WE ARE SOLD OUT ON ALL POWER PACKAGES. You must practice 'Radical Self-Reliance' in this regard. If you'd like to camp with us, that is wonderful. Please plan accordingly, and don't plan on plugging anything in to our grid.





Also, please make certain you sign up to Volunteer. Once you have paid your camp due, you will eventually receive a link to our Volunteer Sign up Sheet. Find a task/role/duty that speaks to you, and fill in the sheet. Your help greatly helps all of us!