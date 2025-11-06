Dustin Foy Artwork

9.5x6.5. Handcrafted wooden plaque featuring the #88 Dale Earnhardt Jr. design, skillfully wood-burned to celebrate a legendary NASCAR driver with a rustic, collectible finish..
9.5x6.5 Handcrafted wooden plaque featuring the iconic Appalachian State “A” logo, wood-burned with precision for a classic and rustic tribute to Mountaineer pride.
9.5x6.5 Handcrafted wooden plaque featuring a burned-in Denver Broncos logo and text — a rustic, one-of-a-kind piece perfect for fans and collectors.
13.5x9.5 Intricately hand-burned wooden artwork featuring a skull crowned with roses and a sword, blending themes of mortality and beauty for a bold, gothic-inspired decor piece.
13.5x9.5 Beautifully hand-burned wooden art featuring twin wolves howling beneath a star, symbolizing strength, unity, and wild spirit — a stunning rustic decor piece for any nature lover.
