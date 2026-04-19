Dustin Memorial Cornhole Tournament Silent Auction

Treat yourself—or someone special—to a rejuvenating beauty experience with this Luxury Haircare & Pampering Beauty Package. Featuring salon‑quality products and exclusive services, this bundle brings together everything needed for refreshed, healthy hair and a well‑deserved self‑care day.





Package includes:

Kendra Root Lifting Spray for volume, lift, and long‑lasting style

Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo & Conditioner to nourish, strengthen, and restore hair

Matrix Hairspray for flexible, reliable hold

$50 Gift Card to The Nail Gal for a manicure or pedicure of your choice

One haircut with Odessa Schmidt at Body Paradise , offering professional styling and personalized care

Donated by: Body Paradise and The Nail Gal