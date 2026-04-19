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ValenMind Foundation

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ValenMind Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Dustin Memorial Cornhole Tournament Silent Auction

Pick-up location

13399 118th Rd, Hoyt, KS 66440, USA

To Be Read Book Basket item
To Be Read Book Basket item
To Be Read Book Basket
$35

Starting bid

Curl up, unwind, and escape into a world of stories with our To Be Read Basket — the ultimate cozy‑reader’s dream. This beautifully curated bundle is packed with comfort, charm, and book‑lover essentials, making it perfect for anyone who loves getting lost in a good read.


Basket includes:

  • A soft, high‑quality blanket to create a warm and inviting reading space
  • A durable “One More Book” tote bag, ideal for carrying books or personal items
  • A versatile cup suitable for coffee, tea, or other beverages
  • A calming candle to enhance relaxation
  • Cozy socks for added comfort
  • A tasteful bracelet as a simple, elegant accessory
  • A thoughtfully crafted journal for writing, reflection, or note‑taking
  • Three books to enrich any personal library
  • A handcrafted crochet cactus shelf decoration to add charm to any room

Donated by: Micky Jenson

Fishing Adventure Gear Bundle item
Fishing Adventure Gear Bundle
$30

Starting bid

This Fishing Adventure Gear Bundle has been thoughtfully assembled to support our fundraising efforts and to provide one bidder with a durable, high‑quality set of essentials for their next day on the water. Designed for both new and experienced anglers, this package offers practical tools, reliable gear, and convenient storage for a successful fishing trip.


Bundle includes:

  • Black camo waterproof backpack with integrated rod holder — rugged, weather‑resistant, and built for easy transport
  • Lure storage box to keep tackle organized and accessible
  • A selection of fishing lures for various conditions
  • Hooks and weights for versatile rig setups
  • Fishing pliers for cutting, crimping, and on‑the‑go adjustments
  • Fishing gripper for secure, safe handling of catches
  • Fishing hook remover tool to make release quick and efficient
  • Towel for cleanup and convenience
  • Digital fish scale for accurate weight readings
  • Protective gloves for comfort and safety

Donated by: Micky Jenson

Ultimate Popcorn & Treats Bundle item
Ultimate Popcorn & Treats Bundle item
Ultimate Popcorn & Treats Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Bring the magic of movie night home with this Ultimate Popcorn & Treats Bundle, packed with everything needed for a cozy, fun, snack‑filled evening. Whether it’s a family night, date night, or a weekend treat, this set delivers classic movie‑theater vibes with plenty of delicious extras.


Bundle includes:

  • Hot air popcorn popper for fresh, fluffy popcorn anytime
  • A themed Movie Night Basket to keep everything together
  • Plastic reusable popcorn containers for that authentic theater feel
  • Microwave popcorn for quick, easy snacking
  • Popcorn kernels with assorted seasonings to mix, match, and flavor to perfection
  • Twizzlers for a classic chewy favorite
  • Loads of candy to satisfy every sweet tooth

Donated by: Micky Jenson

Premium Bourbon & Decanter Gift Set item
Premium Bourbon & Decanter Gift Set item
Premium Bourbon & Decanter Gift Set item
Premium Bourbon & Decanter Gift Set
$40

Starting bid

This Premium Bourbon & Decanter Gift Set offers a refined tasting experience for any bourbon enthusiast. Featuring two highly regarded bottles and a beautifully crafted presentation set, this package brings together quality, craftsmanship, and timeless style.


Gift Set includes:

  • Weller’s Bourbon — smooth, well‑balanced, and sought after by collectors
  • Buffalo Trace Bourbon — a classic favorite known for its rich, complex flavor
  • Deluxe decanter set in a wood presentation box, including:
    • Elegant glass decanter
    • Two matching glasses
    • Chilling stones for a perfectly cooled pour without dilution
    • Stone coasters to complete the set

Donated by: Micky Jenson

Ultimate Outdoor Fun & Picnic Bundle item
Ultimate Outdoor Fun & Picnic Bundle item
Ultimate Outdoor Fun & Picnic Bundle item
Ultimate Outdoor Fun & Picnic Bundle
$40

Starting bid

This Ultimate Outdoor Fun & Picnic Bundle is designed for effortless summer days, family outings, and relaxing adventures. Packed with comfort items, entertainment, and practical gear, this set makes it easy to enjoy the outdoors—whether at the park, pool, lake, or backyard.


Bundle includes:

  • Tote bag for easy carrying and organization
  • Two soft towels for poolside, lakeside, or picnic use
  • Picnic backpack cooler, fully stocked with:
    • Picnic blanket
    • Plates, cups, and silverware for two
  • Caftmix cocktail mixers for refreshing drinks on the go
  • Waterproof playing cards for all‑weather fun
  • Two insulated cups to keep beverages cold or hot
  • Bluetooth speaker for music anywhere
  • Rechargeable fan/light combo for comfort during warm days or evening outings
  • Inflatable pool ring for floating and relaxing
  • Inflatable pool noodles for extra water fun

Donated by: Micky Jenson

Indoor S'mores Night Bundle item
Indoor S'mores Night Bundle item
Indoor S'mores Night Bundle item
Indoor S'mores Night Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Create the joy of campfire treats—without the campfire—with this cozy Indoor S’mores Night Bundle. Perfect for families, parties, or anyone who loves a sweet, nostalgic treat, this set brings everything together for mess‑free, indoor fun.


Bundle includes:

  • Electric indoor s’mores maker for safe, easy, tabletop roasting
  • S’mores station caddy to keep all ingredients organized and within reach
  • S’mores sticks for perfect marshmallow toasting
  • Marshmallows for that classic gooey center
  • Chocolate bars for rich, melty layers
  • Graham crackers to complete the iconic s’mores sandwich

Donated by: Micky Jenson

Napa Wine & Charcuterie Entertaining item
Napa Wine & Charcuterie Entertaining item
Napa Wine & Charcuterie Entertaining
$40

Starting bid

This Napa Wine & Charcuterie Entertaining Basket is a beautifully curated collection designed for relaxing evenings, special celebrations, or effortless hosting. With premium wine, gourmet accompaniments, and stylish serving pieces, this bundle brings sophistication and comfort together in one inviting package.


Basket includes:

  • Two bottles of Napa wine for a rich, memorable tasting experience
  • Charcuterie board for artful presentation of snacks and small bites
  • Chips and dip for easy, crowd‑pleasing snacking
  • Glassware to elevate every pour
  • Crackers to pair perfectly with cheeses and spreads
  • Honey for a sweet, gourmet touch
  • Utensils for convenient serving and sharing

Donated by: Micky Jenson

Luxury Haircare & Pampering Beauty Package item
Luxury Haircare & Pampering Beauty Package item
Luxury Haircare & Pampering Beauty Package item
Luxury Haircare & Pampering Beauty Package
$40

Starting bid

Treat yourself—or someone special—to a rejuvenating beauty experience with this Luxury Haircare & Pampering Beauty Package. Featuring salon‑quality products and exclusive services, this bundle brings together everything needed for refreshed, healthy hair and a well‑deserved self‑care day.


Package includes:

  • Kendra Root Lifting Spray for volume, lift, and long‑lasting style
  • Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo & Conditioner to nourish, strengthen, and restore hair
  • Matrix Hairspray for flexible, reliable hold
  • $50 Gift Card to The Nail Gal for a manicure or pedicure of your choice
  • One haircut with Odessa Schmidt at Body Paradise, offering professional styling and personalized care

Donated by: Body Paradise and The Nail Gal

Cordless Yard Care & Tool Bundle item
Cordless Yard Care & Tool Bundle item
Cordless Yard Care & Tool Bundle item
Cordless Yard Care & Tool Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Keep your home and yard in top shape with this practical Cordless Yard Care & Tool Bundle. It includes a versatile electric grass trimmer with multiple blade options, two rechargeable batteries, charger, safety gear, and a 119‑piece Tolsen tool set packed with essentials for everyday repairs and DIY projects. A perfect all‑in‑one package for homeowners and weekend project lovers—while supporting a great cause.


Donated by: Jammie Serrano

Outdoor Fire Pit & Grill Station item
Outdoor Fire Pit & Grill Station item
Outdoor Fire Pit & Grill Station
$40

Starting bid

Outdoor Fire Pit & Grill Station Enjoy cozy nights and delicious outdoor cooking with this durable metal fire pit featuring dual swing-away grill grates. Perfect for roasting skewers, warming foil‑wrapped meals, or creating a campfire atmosphere in your own backyard. A functional and inviting centerpiece for any outdoor space.


Donated by: Jammie Serrano

Frito-Lay Snack Lover's Basket item
Frito-Lay Snack Lover's Basket
$10

Starting bid

This vibrant Frito‑Lay Snack Lover’s Basket is packed with crowd‑favorite treats and branded gear, making it the perfect grab‑and‑go bundle for game nights, road trips, family gatherings, or workplace break rooms. With a generous assortment of classic chips and premium nuts, plus exclusive Frito‑Lay merchandise, this basket delivers fun, flavor, and convenience in one irresistible package.


Basket includes:

  • Variety of Frito‑Lay snack bags including Doritos, Ruffles, Cheetos, Lay’s, and more
  • Nut Harvest Sea Salted Cashews for a savory, protein‑packed option
  • Frito‑Lay branded baseball cap
  • Frito‑Lay insulated tumbler with straw

Donated by: Frito Lay

Sweet Treats Ice Cream & Dessert Bundle item
Sweet Treats Ice Cream & Dessert Bundle item
Sweet Treats Ice Cream & Dessert Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Indulge in the ultimate dessert experience with this Sweet Treats Ice Cream & Dessert Bundle, whether you’re creating memories with family or treating yourself to something special, this package delivers pure delight from start to finish.


Bundle includes:

  • Elite Gourmet 4‑Quart Vintage Electric Ice Cream Maker — a classic wood‑bucket design that churns rich, creamy ice cream with ease
  • $10 Cashmere Gourmet Popcorn Gift Certificate — perfect for choosing your favorite sweet or savory popcorn varieties
  • ½ pound of premium fudge from Hazel Hill Chocolate Traditions — handcrafted, decadent, and melt‑in‑your‑mouth delicious

Donated by: Jammie Serrano

George Foreman Grill & Pork and Beef Bundle item
George Foreman Grill & Pork and Beef Bundle item
George Foreman Grill & Pork and Beef Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Fire up delicious meals at home with this George Foreman Grill & Pork and Beef Bundle, the perfect pairing for quick weeknight dinners, summer cookouts, or anyone who loves great flavor with minimal effort. This package combines a trusted kitchen favorite with high‑quality local meat, making it a standout auction item for families and food lovers alike.


Bundle includes:

  • George Foreman Family‑Size Electric Grill — features PFAS‑free nonstick ceramic coating, removable dishwasher‑safe plates, fast heat‑up, and the signature fat‑reducing design for healthier grilling
  • Budget Pork & Beef Bundle from Farview Farms — a generous assortment of locally sourced pork and beef, ideal for grilling, meal prep, or stocking the freezer

Donated by: Fairview Farms and Jammie Serrano

Breakfast & Local Eats Bundle item
Breakfast & Local Eats Bundle item
Breakfast & Local Eats Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Start the day right and enjoy delicious meals anytime with this Breakfast & Local Eats Bundle, featuring a versatile electric griddle and gift cards to two beloved local favorites. Perfect for families, food lovers, or anyone who enjoys great meals made simple.


Bundle includes:

  • Electric Griddle — ideal for pancakes, eggs, bacon, grilled sandwiches, and more; great for quick breakfasts or weekend brunches
  • $40 in The Pad Gift Cards — enjoy classic comfort food, local favorites, and a welcoming hometown atmosphere
  • $25 Weller’s Grill & Bar Gift Card — perfect for burgers, appetizers, and a relaxed night out

Donated by: The Pad, Weller's Grill & Bar, and Jammie Serrano

Top Soil item
Top Soil
$100

Starting bid

One Load of Top Soil Give your yard or garden a boost with one full load of quality top soil—perfect for filling low spots, refreshing garden beds, or tackling outdoor projects. A practical, high‑value item for any homeowner or gardener, with all proceeds supporting our mission.


Donated by: Dwayne Hug Trucking and Excavating

TopCITY Golf & GreatLIFE Golf Package item
TopCITY Golf & GreatLIFE Golf Package
$40

Starting bid

Hit the greens and enjoy a day of fun with this TopCITY Golf & GreatLIFE Golf Package. Whether you're sharpening your swing or planning a day out with friends, this bundle delivers great value for golfers of all skill levels.


This package includes:

  • Two (2) One‑Hour Bay Rentals at TopCITY Golf — enjoy a full hour of golf entertainment for up to six people per bay
  • Two (2) GreatLIFE Golf Passes — each valid for one green fee and cart fee for up to 18 holes

Donated by: GreatLIFE

Two Free Oil Changes Package item
Two Free Oil Changes Package
$30

Starting bid

Keep your vehicle running smoothly with this practical and valuable Two Free Oil Changes Package. This is a fantastic everyday‑use item that every driver can appreciate — and your bid directly supports the mission of the ValenMind Foundation in honor of Dustin, helping individuals and families affected by brain cancer.


Donated by: Danny's Car Care

Crumbl Cookies Sweet Swag & Treats Bundle item
Crumbl Cookies Sweet Swag & Treats Bundle item
Crumbl Cookies Sweet Swag & Treats Bundle
$35

Starting bid

This Crumbl Cookies Sweet Swag & Treats Bundle is the ultimate prize for anyone who loves big flavors, bold pink branding, and a little bit of cookie‑themed fun. Packed with exclusive merch and plenty of treats to enjoy later, this basket brings together everything fans adore about Crumbl.


This bundle includes:

  • Crumbl T‑shirt — soft, stylish, and perfect for cookie runs
  • Crumbl beanie — cozy branded gear for cooler days
  • Crumbl cookie cutter — recreate the iconic cookie shape at home
  • “Cover Your Cookies” card game — a playful, family‑friendly Crumbl original
  • Crumbl sunglasses — bright, fun, and perfect for summer
  • Crumbl water bottle — stay hydrated in signature style
  • Free Party Box gift card — enjoy a full box of Crumbl’s famous rotating cookies
  • Two envelopes with four Crumbl gift cards each — eight total opportunities to treat yourself or share the sweetness

Donated by: Crumbl Cookie

$150 Olympus Ink Tattoo Gift Certificate item
$150 Olympus Ink Tattoo Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy $150 toward custom tattoo work at Olympus Ink, a local studio known for skilled artists and high‑quality designs. Perfect for a new piece, adding to an existing tattoo, or gifting someone a meaningful experience.


Donated by: Olympus Ink

Bloody Mary Brunch & Lawn Care Package item
Bloody Mary Brunch & Lawn Care Package item
Bloody Mary Brunch & Lawn Care Package
$35

Starting bid

This crowd‑pleasing bundle brings together bold flavor and practical home care — the perfect mix of weekend fun and real‑life value.


This package includes:

  • Three bottles of The Real Dill Bloody Mary Mix — small‑batch, handcrafted, and packed with fresh, savory flavor
  • One bottle of Tito’s Handmade Vodka — smooth, versatile, and ideal for building the perfect Bloody Mary
  • Gift certificate for 150 lbs of weed & feed including professional application from A Cut Above Lawn and Tree Service — a major boost for any lawn, delivered by trusted local experts

Donated by: A Cut Above Lawn and Tree Service

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!