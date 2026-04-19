Dustin Memorial Cornhole Tournament Silent Auction

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Curl up, unwind, and escape into a world of stories with our To Be Read Basket — the ultimate cozy‑reader’s dream. This beautifully curated bundle is packed with comfort, charm, and book‑lover essentials, making it perfect for anyone who loves getting lost in a good read.
Basket includes:
Donated by: Micky Jenson
Starting bid
This Fishing Adventure Gear Bundle has been thoughtfully assembled to support our fundraising efforts and to provide one bidder with a durable, high‑quality set of essentials for their next day on the water. Designed for both new and experienced anglers, this package offers practical tools, reliable gear, and convenient storage for a successful fishing trip.
Bundle includes:
Donated by: Micky Jenson
Starting bid
Bring the magic of movie night home with this Ultimate Popcorn & Treats Bundle, packed with everything needed for a cozy, fun, snack‑filled evening. Whether it’s a family night, date night, or a weekend treat, this set delivers classic movie‑theater vibes with plenty of delicious extras.
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Donated by: Micky Jenson
Starting bid
This Premium Bourbon & Decanter Gift Set offers a refined tasting experience for any bourbon enthusiast. Featuring two highly regarded bottles and a beautifully crafted presentation set, this package brings together quality, craftsmanship, and timeless style.
Gift Set includes:
Donated by: Micky Jenson
Starting bid
This Ultimate Outdoor Fun & Picnic Bundle is designed for effortless summer days, family outings, and relaxing adventures. Packed with comfort items, entertainment, and practical gear, this set makes it easy to enjoy the outdoors—whether at the park, pool, lake, or backyard.
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Donated by: Micky Jenson
Starting bid
Create the joy of campfire treats—without the campfire—with this cozy Indoor S’mores Night Bundle. Perfect for families, parties, or anyone who loves a sweet, nostalgic treat, this set brings everything together for mess‑free, indoor fun.
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Donated by: Micky Jenson
Starting bid
This Napa Wine & Charcuterie Entertaining Basket is a beautifully curated collection designed for relaxing evenings, special celebrations, or effortless hosting. With premium wine, gourmet accompaniments, and stylish serving pieces, this bundle brings sophistication and comfort together in one inviting package.
Basket includes:
Donated by: Micky Jenson
Starting bid
Treat yourself—or someone special—to a rejuvenating beauty experience with this Luxury Haircare & Pampering Beauty Package. Featuring salon‑quality products and exclusive services, this bundle brings together everything needed for refreshed, healthy hair and a well‑deserved self‑care day.
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Donated by: Body Paradise and The Nail Gal
Starting bid
Keep your home and yard in top shape with this practical Cordless Yard Care & Tool Bundle. It includes a versatile electric grass trimmer with multiple blade options, two rechargeable batteries, charger, safety gear, and a 119‑piece Tolsen tool set packed with essentials for everyday repairs and DIY projects. A perfect all‑in‑one package for homeowners and weekend project lovers—while supporting a great cause.
Donated by: Jammie Serrano
Starting bid
Outdoor Fire Pit & Grill Station Enjoy cozy nights and delicious outdoor cooking with this durable metal fire pit featuring dual swing-away grill grates. Perfect for roasting skewers, warming foil‑wrapped meals, or creating a campfire atmosphere in your own backyard. A functional and inviting centerpiece for any outdoor space.
Donated by: Jammie Serrano
Starting bid
This vibrant Frito‑Lay Snack Lover’s Basket is packed with crowd‑favorite treats and branded gear, making it the perfect grab‑and‑go bundle for game nights, road trips, family gatherings, or workplace break rooms. With a generous assortment of classic chips and premium nuts, plus exclusive Frito‑Lay merchandise, this basket delivers fun, flavor, and convenience in one irresistible package.
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Donated by: Frito Lay
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate dessert experience with this Sweet Treats Ice Cream & Dessert Bundle, whether you’re creating memories with family or treating yourself to something special, this package delivers pure delight from start to finish.
Bundle includes:
Donated by: Jammie Serrano
Starting bid
Fire up delicious meals at home with this George Foreman Grill & Pork and Beef Bundle, the perfect pairing for quick weeknight dinners, summer cookouts, or anyone who loves great flavor with minimal effort. This package combines a trusted kitchen favorite with high‑quality local meat, making it a standout auction item for families and food lovers alike.
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Donated by: Fairview Farms and Jammie Serrano
Starting bid
Start the day right and enjoy delicious meals anytime with this Breakfast & Local Eats Bundle, featuring a versatile electric griddle and gift cards to two beloved local favorites. Perfect for families, food lovers, or anyone who enjoys great meals made simple.
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Donated by: The Pad, Weller's Grill & Bar, and Jammie Serrano
Starting bid
One Load of Top Soil Give your yard or garden a boost with one full load of quality top soil—perfect for filling low spots, refreshing garden beds, or tackling outdoor projects. A practical, high‑value item for any homeowner or gardener, with all proceeds supporting our mission.
Donated by: Dwayne Hug Trucking and Excavating
Starting bid
Hit the greens and enjoy a day of fun with this TopCITY Golf & GreatLIFE Golf Package. Whether you're sharpening your swing or planning a day out with friends, this bundle delivers great value for golfers of all skill levels.
This package includes:
Donated by: GreatLIFE
Starting bid
Keep your vehicle running smoothly with this practical and valuable Two Free Oil Changes Package. This is a fantastic everyday‑use item that every driver can appreciate — and your bid directly supports the mission of the ValenMind Foundation in honor of Dustin, helping individuals and families affected by brain cancer.
Donated by: Danny's Car Care
Starting bid
This Crumbl Cookies Sweet Swag & Treats Bundle is the ultimate prize for anyone who loves big flavors, bold pink branding, and a little bit of cookie‑themed fun. Packed with exclusive merch and plenty of treats to enjoy later, this basket brings together everything fans adore about Crumbl.
This bundle includes:
Donated by: Crumbl Cookie
Starting bid
Enjoy $150 toward custom tattoo work at Olympus Ink, a local studio known for skilled artists and high‑quality designs. Perfect for a new piece, adding to an existing tattoo, or gifting someone a meaningful experience.
Donated by: Olympus Ink
Starting bid
This crowd‑pleasing bundle brings together bold flavor and practical home care — the perfect mix of weekend fun and real‑life value.
This package includes:
Donated by: A Cut Above Lawn and Tree Service
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!