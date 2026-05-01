Dutch Oven Lid Lifting Competition

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About this event
This is your event ticket. Ticket holders must present their tickets on entry. You can either print your ticket or present this digital version. You can find all the details about this event on our website. If you have any questions, issues contact the event host. Looking forward to seeing you there!
Please note: No refunds will be issued. The event will be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.
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