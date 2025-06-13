Dutchland Derby Rollers
Dutchland Rollers vs. Patuxent Roller Derby Doubleheader
301 Golf Dr
Lancaster, PA 17601, USA
General Admission
$12
Grants entry to the event. Please bring your own chair or blanket.
Grants entry to the event. Please bring your own chair or blanket.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
VIP Admission
$15
Grants entry to the event with a chair provided and premium view.
Grants entry to the event with a chair provided and premium view.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout