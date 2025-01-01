Hosted by

Domestic Violence Hurts Animals And People

About this event

Sales closed

DVHAP Freedom From Chains Online Auction

Pick-up location

West Hawai'i Civic Center, Hale Building, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy, Kailua-Kona

Pink Sweater Dress item
Pink Sweater Dress item
Pink Sweater Dress item
Pink Sweater Dress
$30

Starting bid

Value: $59.99, size small, worn once

Green Sweater Dress item
Green Sweater Dress item
Green Sweater Dress item
Green Sweater Dress
$20

Starting bid

Value: $40.00, size M, never worn

Brown Sanita Sandal Clogs item
Brown Sanita Sandal Clogs item
Brown Sanita Sandal Clogs item
Brown Sanita Sandal Clogs
$40

Starting bid

Value: $120.00, size 40, gently worn

Black Dansko Women's Boots item
Black Dansko Women's Boots item
Black Dansko Women's Boots item
Black Dansko Women's Boots
$100

Starting bid

Value: $169.95, size 40, new

White Criss-Cross Halter Top item
White Criss-Cross Halter Top item
White Criss-Cross Halter Top item
White Criss-Cross Halter Top
$20

Starting bid

Value: $40.00, size S, new

Aqua Sundress with Pink Flowers item
Aqua Sundress with Pink Flowers item
Aqua Sundress with Pink Flowers item
Aqua Sundress with Pink Flowers
$25

Starting bid

Value: $40.00, size small, new

Purple Fitted Mu'umu'u Dress item
Purple Fitted Mu'umu'u Dress item
Purple Fitted Mu'umu'u Dress
$50

Starting bid

Value: $100.00, size Medium, (altered from size Large), worn once

Sole Flip Flops item
Sole Flip Flops item
Sole Flip Flops item
Sole Flip Flops
$20

Starting bid

Value: $50.00, size Women's 10, new

Blue Fitted Mu'umu'u Dress item
Blue Fitted Mu'umu'u Dress item
Blue Fitted Mu'umu'u Dress item
Blue Fitted Mu'umu'u Dress
$50

Starting bid

Value: $100.00, size Medium, worn once

Black Faux Leather Wallet item
Black Faux Leather Wallet item
Black Faux Leather Wallet item
Black Faux Leather Wallet
$10

Starting bid

Value: $20.00, new

Brown Print Blouse item
Brown Print Blouse item
Brown Print Blouse item
Brown Print Blouse
$15

Starting bid

Value: $40.00, size S, new

Black Off-Shoulder Dress with Flower Motif item
Black Off-Shoulder Dress with Flower Motif item
Black Off-Shoulder Dress with Flower Motif item
Black Off-Shoulder Dress with Flower Motif
$25

Starting bid

Value: $40.00, size M, worn once

Trutech Armband Digital FM Radio item
Trutech Armband Digital FM Radio item
Trutech Armband Digital FM Radio
$5

Starting bid

Value: $10.00, new

Zebra-look Sundress with Wild Roses item
Zebra-look Sundress with Wild Roses item
Zebra-look Sundress with Wild Roses item
Zebra-look Sundress with Wild Roses
$15

Starting bid

Value: $30.00, size M, gently used

Faded Jean, Flare-Legged item
Faded Jean, Flare-Legged item
Faded Jean, Flare-Legged item
Faded Jean, Flare-Legged
$20

Starting bid

Value: $45.00, size Juniors 7/28, gently used

Metal Flower Picture Frame item
Metal Flower Picture Frame item
Metal Flower Picture Frame item
Metal Flower Picture Frame
$10

Starting bid

Value: 18.00, 5"x7", gently used

Brown Long-Sleeved Sweater item
Brown Long-Sleeved Sweater item
Brown Long-Sleeved Sweater item
Brown Long-Sleeved Sweater
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25.00, size small, gently used

Blue Print Sun Top item
Blue Print Sun Top item
Blue Print Sun Top item
Blue Print Sun Top
$15

Starting bid

Value: $25.00, size S, worn once

Toughergun Black Wallet item
Toughergun Black Wallet item
Toughergun Black Wallet item
Toughergun Black Wallet
$5

Starting bid

Value: $12.00, gently used

Vintage Men's Hawaiian Shirt item
Vintage Men's Hawaiian Shirt item
Vintage Men's Hawaiian Shirt item
Vintage Men's Hawaiian Shirt
$25

Starting bid

Value: $55.00, size M, Vintage John Severson Collection by Kahala Hawaiian Islands shirt, gently used

Shark Fin Men's Hawaiian Shirt item
Shark Fin Men's Hawaiian Shirt item
Shark Fin Men's Hawaiian Shirt item
Shark Fin Men's Hawaiian Shirt
$25

Starting bid

Value: $50.00, size L, Quiksilver Waterman Collection, gently used

Brown & Red Sandals item
Brown & Red Sandals item
Brown & Red Sandals item
Brown & Red Sandals
$25

Starting bid

Value: $70.00, size 40, Spring Step, leather & cork, gently used

Flowered Sleeveless Blouse item
Flowered Sleeveless Blouse item
Flowered Sleeveless Blouse
$5

Starting bid

Value: $15.00, size M, gently used

Sage Green Blouse item
Sage Green Blouse item
Sage Green Blouse
$5

Starting bid

Value: $15.00, size M, gently used

Kids' Wooden Skateboard item
Kids' Wooden Skateboard item
Kids' Wooden Skateboard
$15

Starting bid

Value: $30.00, 17 inches, new

Green/Blue Plaid Women's Shirt item
Green/Blue Plaid Women's Shirt item
Green/Blue Plaid Women's Shirt
$5

Starting bid

Value: $15.00, size S, gently used

SAS TriPad Comfort sandals item
SAS TriPad Comfort sandals item
SAS TriPad Comfort sandals
$35

Starting bid

Value: $160.00, size Women's 10, gently used

Olive Green Pleated Blouse item
Olive Green Pleated Blouse item
Olive Green Pleated Blouse
$5

Starting bid

Value: $15.00, size S, gently used

Blue/Green Flowered Sundress item
Blue/Green Flowered Sundress item
Blue/Green Flowered Sundress item
Blue/Green Flowered Sundress
$15

Starting bid

Value: $40.00, size L, worn once

14K Sapphire & Diamond Pendant item
14K Sapphire & Diamond Pendant item
14K Sapphire & Diamond Pendant
$800

Starting bid

Appraised Value: $8,900.00, new

Presto Showtime Popcorn Popper item
Presto Showtime Popcorn Popper item
Presto Showtime Popcorn Popper item
Presto Showtime Popcorn Popper
$20

Starting bid

Value: $30.00, 9-cup, new

Amika Hair Products item
Amika Hair Products
$45

Starting bid

Value: $160.00 new, Includes: Signature Shampoo; Signature Conditioner; The Wizard Detangling Primer; and The Closer Instant Repair Cream

Mainstays Body Pillow & Cover item
Mainstays Body Pillow & Cover item
Mainstays Body Pillow & Cover
$10

Starting bid

Value: $31.00, size 20"x54", Pillow - $21.00, gently used, Cover - $10.00, gently used.
The Mainstays Body Pillow is filled with 100 percent hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill.

Touchless Soap Dispenser item
Touchless Soap Dispenser item
Touchless Soap Dispenser item
Touchless Soap Dispenser
$10

Starting bid

Value: $20.00, new

White Leather Dansko Sandals item
White Leather Dansko Sandals item
White Leather Dansko Sandals item
White Leather Dansko Sandals
$35

Starting bid

Value: $125.00, size 40, gently used

Blue/Navy/Red Plaid Flannel Shirt item
Blue/Navy/Red Plaid Flannel Shirt item
Blue/Navy/Red Plaid Flannel Shirt item
Blue/Navy/Red Plaid Flannel Shirt
$10

Starting bid

Value: $35.00, size S, long-sleeved, Neff, gently used

Black Birkenstock Sandals item
Black Birkenstock Sandals item
Black Birkenstock Sandals item
Black Birkenstock Sandals
$40

Starting bid

Value: $115.00, size 40, like new

Black Dansko Sandals item
Black Dansko Sandals item
Black Dansko Sandals item
Black Dansko Sandals
$30

Starting bid

Value: $120.00, size 40, black leather with glitter trim, used - good condition

Hamilton Beach Pasta Maker & Noodle Machine item
Hamilton Beach Pasta Maker & Noodle Machine item
Hamilton Beach Pasta Maker & Noodle Machine item
Hamilton Beach Pasta Maker & Noodle Machine
$35

Starting bid

Value: $85.00, used once

Blue Glazed Ceramic Frog item
Blue Glazed Ceramic Frog item
Blue Glazed Ceramic Frog
$60

Starting bid

Value: $142.00, size - 36" tall x 24" wide, new

14K Gold Heart Charm item
14K Gold Heart Charm
$10

Starting bid

Value: $50.00, actual size, 1/4" diameter

Two-Piece AC Set-Up (Equipment Only) item
Two-Piece AC Set-Up (Equipment Only) item
Two-Piece AC Set-Up (Equipment Only)
$800

Starting bid

Value: $1,700.00, One Daikin 9000 BTU outside condensing unit for air conditioning, and one Daikin 9000 BTU indoor wall-mounted unit to match the outside unit.

$100 Hakoda's Gift Certificate item
$100 Hakoda's Gift Certificate item
$100 Hakoda's Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Value: $100.00, to be spent at Hakoda's Builders Appliance, Kailua-Kona.

$25 Poi Dog Deli Gift Certificate item
$25 Poi Dog Deli Gift Certificate item
$25 Poi Dog Deli Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25.00, to be spent at Poi Dog Deli, Kailua-Kona.

Navy Blue Knit Capris item
Navy Blue Knit Capris item
Navy Blue Knit Capris item
Navy Blue Knit Capris
$5

Starting bid

Value: $10.00, ladies size M, gently used.

Light Green Print Polo Shirt item
Light Green Print Polo Shirt item
Light Green Print Polo Shirt item
Light Green Print Polo Shirt
$10

Starting bid

Value:$50.00, Men's size L, Tommy Bahama, gently used

Green & Navy Plaid Flannel Shirt item
Green & Navy Plaid Flannel Shirt item
Green & Navy Plaid Flannel Shirt item
Green & Navy Plaid Flannel Shirt
$7

Starting bid

Value: $15.00, size S, long sleeved, George, gently used

Wrangler Straight Leg Blue Jeans item
Wrangler Straight Leg Blue Jeans item
Wrangler Straight Leg Blue Jeans
$15

Starting bid

Value: $32.00, size W33 L30, gently used

Rider Lee Faded Jeans Capris item
Rider Lee Faded Jeans Capris item
Rider Lee Faded Jeans Capris item
Rider Lee Faded Jeans Capris
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25.00, size Ladies S, gently used

Black Kenneth Cole Sandal Flats item
Black Kenneth Cole Sandal Flats item
Black Kenneth Cole Sandal Flats
$8

Starting bid

Value: $35.00, size Women's 10, gently used

Navy Kenneth Cole Sandal Flats item
Navy Kenneth Cole Sandal Flats item
Navy Kenneth Cole Sandal Flats
$8

Starting bid

Value: $35.00, size Women's 10, gently used

Vela Pale Green T-Shirt item
Vela Pale Green T-Shirt item
Vela Pale Green T-Shirt item
Vela Pale Green T-Shirt
$5

Starting bid

Value: $25.00, size Men's L, gently used

Pink Ladies' Top (1st, same shirt) item
Pink Ladies' Top (1st, same shirt) item
Pink Ladies' Top (1st, same shirt) item
Pink Ladies' Top (1st, same shirt)
$10

Starting bid

Value: $20.00, size Ladies' S, Blooming Jelly, V-Neck Top with Cap Sleeves, (Items 53 & 54 are two tops that are exactly alike), new

Pink Ladies' Top (2nd, same shirt) item
Pink Ladies' Top (2nd, same shirt) item
Pink Ladies' Top (2nd, same shirt) item
Pink Ladies' Top (2nd, same shirt)
$10

Starting bid

Value: $20.00, size Ladies' S, Blooming Jelly, V-Neck Top with Cap Sleeves, (Items 53 & 54 are two tops that are exactly alike), new

Dockers Off-White Cargo Shorts item
Dockers Off-White Cargo Shorts item
Dockers Off-White Cargo Shorts item
Dockers Off-White Cargo Shorts
$15

Starting bid

Value: $30.00, size Men's 34 waist, like new

Dark Blue Plaid Long-Sleeved Shirt item
Dark Blue Plaid Long-Sleeved Shirt item
Dark Blue Plaid Long-Sleeved Shirt item
Dark Blue Plaid Long-Sleeved Shirt
$12

Starting bid

Value: $30.00, size S, fitted 100% cotton, like new

Black T-Shirt with Surfer Design item
Black T-Shirt with Surfer Design item
Black T-Shirt with Surfer Design item
Black T-Shirt with Surfer Design
$5

Starting bid

Value: $12.00, size S, used - good condition

Navy Blue Sleeveless Top item
Navy Blue Sleeveless Top item
Navy Blue Sleeveless Top item
Navy Blue Sleeveless Top
$8

Starting bid

Value: $15.00, size Ladies' S, Blooming Jelly, new

Brown Plaid Long-Sleeved Flannel Shirt item
Brown Plaid Long-Sleeved Flannel Shirt item
Brown Plaid Long-Sleeved Flannel Shirt item
Brown Plaid Long-Sleeved Flannel Shirt
$7

Starting bid

Value: $14.00, size Men's M, 100% cotton, gently used

Smoky Blue VCA Men's Shorts item
Smoky Blue VCA Men's Shorts item
Smoky Blue VCA Men's Shorts item
Smoky Blue VCA Men's Shorts
$12

Starting bid

Value: $45.00, size Men's 33 waist, gently used

Navy Blue Men's Shorts item
Navy Blue Men's Shorts item
Navy Blue Men's Shorts item
Navy Blue Men's Shorts
$12

Starting bid

Value: $40.00, size Men's LG, Under Armour loose fit, gently used

Black Knit Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt item
Black Knit Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt item
Black Knit Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt item
Black Knit Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt
$10

Starting bid

Value: $20.00, size Men's M, Club Room, gently used

Maroon Knit Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt item
Maroon Knit Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt item
Maroon Knit Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt item
Maroon Knit Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt
$10

Starting bid

Value: $20.00, size Men's M, Club Room, gently used

Aqua Ladies' T-Shirt item
Aqua Ladies' T-Shirt item
Aqua Ladies' T-Shirt item
Aqua Ladies' T-Shirt
$5

Starting bid

Value: $12.00, size Ladies' L, used - good condition

Black & Blue Sun Dress item
Black & Blue Sun Dress item
Black & Blue Sun Dress
$12

Starting bid

Value: $30.00, size Ladies' Medium, 100% rayon, India Boutique, like new

Khaki Levi Men's Cargo Shorts item
Khaki Levi Men's Cargo Shorts item
Khaki Levi Men's Cargo Shorts item
Khaki Levi Men's Cargo Shorts
$12

Starting bid

Value: $25.00, size Men's 33 waist, Levi Strauss, gently used

Tan Women's T-Shirt item
Tan Women's T-Shirt item
Tan Women's T-Shirt item
Tan Women's T-Shirt
$7

Starting bid

Value: $15.00, size S, Bella Canvas, gently used

Black Women's T-Shirt item
Black Women's T-Shirt item
Black Women's T-Shirt item
Black Women's T-Shirt
$7

Starting bid

Value: $15.00, size S, Bella Canvas, gently used

Black Knit Men's Cardigan Sweater item
Black Knit Men's Cardigan Sweater item
Black Knit Men's Cardigan Sweater item
Black Knit Men's Cardigan Sweater
$12

Starting bid

Value: $25.00, size Men's L, Urban Coco, like new

Navy Blue Men's Cardigan Sweater item
Navy Blue Men's Cardigan Sweater item
Navy Blue Men's Cardigan Sweater item
Navy Blue Men's Cardigan Sweater
$12

Starting bid

Value: $25.00, size Men's L, Urban Coco, like new

Orange & Blue Hawaiian Tank Top item
Orange & Blue Hawaiian Tank Top item
Orange & Blue Hawaiian Tank Top item
Orange & Blue Hawaiian Tank Top
$8

Starting bid

Value: $15.00, size Small, gently used

Multi-Colored Dress with Wrap-Around Look item
Multi-Colored Dress with Wrap-Around Look item
Multi-Colored Dress with Wrap-Around Look
$15

Starting bid

Value: $55.00, size Ladies' M, Snap, gently used

Multi-Colored Tank Top with Ocean Scene item
Multi-Colored Tank Top with Ocean Scene item
Multi-Colored Tank Top with Ocean Scene item
Multi-Colored Tank Top with Ocean Scene
$8

Starting bid

Value: $15.00, size Small, gently used

Black Wallet with Butterfly Embroidery item
Black Wallet with Butterfly Embroidery item
Black Wallet with Butterfly Embroidery item
Black Wallet with Butterfly Embroidery
$8

Starting bid

Value: $15.00, Rampage, gently used

Gray Striped Billabong Shorts item
Gray Striped Billabong Shorts item
Gray Striped Billabong Shorts item
Gray Striped Billabong Shorts
$12

Starting bid

Value: $50.00, size Men's 34 waist, gently used

Hot Pink V-Neck Blouse item
Hot Pink V-Neck Blouse item
Hot Pink V-Neck Blouse item
Hot Pink V-Neck Blouse
$12

Starting bid

Value: $25.00, size Ladies' S, long-sleeved with smocking at the wrists, gently used.

2 for 1 - Navy Blue Workout Capris item
2 for 1 - Navy Blue Workout Capris item
2 for 1 - Navy Blue Workout Capris item
2 for 1 - Navy Blue Workout Capris
$15

Starting bid

Value: $25.00 each = $50.00, Danskin, gently used

Black Knit V-Neck Sweater item
Black Knit V-Neck Sweater item
Black Knit V-Neck Sweater item
Black Knit V-Neck Sweater
$8

Starting bid

Value: $15.00, size Large, Love Peace Hope by Zenana, gently used

Navy Blue Deep-V-Neck Knit Sweater item
Navy Blue Deep-V-Neck Knit Sweater item
Navy Blue Deep-V-Neck Knit Sweater
$8

Starting bid

Value: $20.00, size Women's Large and/or Men's Medium, long-sleeved, gently used

Black V-Neck Shirt (1st Same Shirt) item
Black V-Neck Shirt (1st Same Shirt) item
Black V-Neck Shirt (1st Same Shirt) item
Black V-Neck Shirt (1st Same Shirt)
$8

Starting bid

Value: $18.00, size Ladies' Large, long sleeves that roll up and button, (Items 81 & 82 are two tops that are exactly alike), new

Black V-Neck Shirt (2nd Same Shirt) (Copy) item
Black V-Neck Shirt (2nd Same Shirt) (Copy) item
Black V-Neck Shirt (2nd Same Shirt) (Copy) item
Black V-Neck Shirt (2nd Same Shirt) (Copy)
$8

Starting bid

Value: $18.00, size Ladies' Large, long sleeves that roll up and button, (Items 81 & 82 are two tops that are exactly alike), new

Aqua, Black & Gray Sundress item
Aqua, Black & Gray Sundress item
Aqua, Black & Gray Sundress
$12

Starting bid

Value: $40.00, size Women's L/XL, Wicked Dragon Clothing, gently used

GrayDeep-V-Neck Knit Sweater item
GrayDeep-V-Neck Knit Sweater item
GrayDeep-V-Neck Knit Sweater
$8

Starting bid

Value: $20.00, size Women's Large and/or Men's Medium, long-sleeved, gently used

2 for 1, Cranberry & Olive Green Long-Sleeved Tees item
2 for 1, Cranberry & Olive Green Long-Sleeved Tees item
2 for 1, Cranberry & Olive Green Long-Sleeved Tees item
2 for 1, Cranberry & Olive Green Long-Sleeved Tees
$10

Starting bid

Value: $12.00 each = $24.00 total, size Women's M, gently used

Deluxe Snorkel & Dolphin Watch Gift Certificate for Two item
Deluxe Snorkel & Dolphin Watch Gift Certificate for Two item
Deluxe Snorkel & Dolphin Watch Gift Certificate for Two item
Deluxe Snorkel & Dolphin Watch Gift Certificate for Two
$200

Starting bid

Value: $378.00, Body Glove Ocean Adventures aboard the luxury catamaran, Kanoa II

Navy Blue Knit Capris item
Navy Blue Knit Capris item
Navy Blue Knit Capris item