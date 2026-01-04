Delaware Valley Marathi Mitra Mandal

Offered by

Delaware Valley Marathi Mitra Mandal

About the memberships

DVMMM- 2026 Membership

Family Membership (2 adults, and 2 kids under 18)
$210

Valid for one year

Access to all programs/ Celebration events throughout the year.

We strongly urge our members to purchase this level of membership and help DVMMM activities.

New Member - Family Membership(2 adults and 2 kids under 18)
$190

Valid for one year

Access to all programs/ Celebration events throughout the year.

Duo Family (2 Persons)
$160

Valid for one year

Access to all programs/ Celebration events throughout the year.

We strongly urge our members to purchase this level of membership and help DVMMM activities.

New Member - Duo Family (2 Persons)
$145

Valid for one year

Access to all programs/ Celebration events throughout the year.

Solo Membership (1 Person)
$95

Valid for one year

Access to all programs/ Celebration events throughout the year.

New Member - Solo Membership (1 Person)
$85

Valid for one year

Access to all programs/ Celebration events throughout the year.

Student Membership
$60

Valid for one year

Access to all programs/ Celebration Events throughout the year, for a student with valid proof.

Senior Couple
$145

Valid for one year

Access to all Programs/ Celebration Events throughout the year, for a senior couple over 60.

New Member - Senior Couple
$130

Valid for one year

Access to all Programs/ Celebration Events throughout the year, for a senior couple over 60.

Senior Single
$75

Valid for one year

Access to all Programs/ Celebration Events throughout the year, for a senior over 60.

New Member - Senior Single
$68

Valid for one year

Access to all Programs/ Celebration Events throughout the year, for a senior over 60.

Flex Membership - FOR NEW MEMBERS
$60

Valid for one year

FOR NEW MEMBERS (not part of 2025)

Full year: $ 60 (family membership includes individual, his/her spouse, and their children under 18)

** Includes one FREE program of your choice except premium program


Pay-As-You-Go-Convenience (RSVP is required):

Adults: $20

Kids: $10 (<18 yr)

Add a donation for Delaware Valley Marathi Mitra Mandal

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!