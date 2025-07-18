Rotary Club Of Oakley Foundation

Rotary Club Of Oakley Foundation

2025 Texas Hold 'Em Poker Tournament - DRAFT

1250 O'Hara Ave

Oakley, CA 94561, USA

Event Sponsor
$2,500

Includes 20 tickets (2 tables) plus placement of your name or business logo on all promotional materials as the Event Sponsor.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Includes 10 tickets (1 table) and placement of your name or business logo on all promotional materials as a Platinum Sponsor.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Includes 5 tickets and placement of your name or business logo on all promotional materials as a Gold Sponsor.

Silver Sponsor
$250

Includes 2 tickets, and placement of your name or business logo on all promotional materials as a Silver Sponsor.

Bronze Sponsor
$100

Includes 1 ticket, and placement of your name or business name on all promotional materials.

Individual Ticket
$75

Includes buffet dinner, one drink ticket and torunament play.

