DWA TENsational Anniversary Party

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About this event
$5/raffle ticket
If you order tickets online we'll have an envelope with your name & tickets upon your arrival at the party!
We'll have over 20 unique raffle items from Louisiana artists & creatives! You'll place your raffle ticket in the container next to the item(s) you'd like to win. We'll draw later in the evening. You need not be present to win. But we do encourage you to stay!
IT'S ANNUAL RENEWAL TIME!
Join or ReNew your DWA Individual Membership to receive the member ticket rate!
$75 annual membership +$30 ticket
For creative professionals, entrepreneurs, and women passionate about design and leadership.
IT'S ANNUAL RENEWAL TIME!
Join or ReNew your DWA Corporate Membership to receive the member ticket rate for 3 tickets!
$150 annual corporate membership + (3) $30 tickets
Includes up to 3 team members. Perfect for businesses committed to supporting women in design and professional growth.
IT'S ANNUAL RENEWAL TIME!
Join or ReNew your DWA Corporate Membership to receive the member ticket rate for 1 ticket!
$150 annual corporate membership + (1) $30 ticket
Includes up to 3 team members. Perfect for businesses committed to supporting women in design and professional growth.
IT'S ANNUAL RENEWAL TIME!
Join or ReNew your DWA Student Membership & receive the student party ticket price!
$25 annual membership +$20 ticket
For emerging creatives ready to connect, learn, and grow.
Member Ticket
Non-Member Ticket
Student Ticket
For creative professionals, entrepreneurs, and women passionate about design and leadership.
Includes up to 3 team members. Perfect for businesses committed to supporting women in design and professional growth.
For emerging creatives ready to connect, learn, and grow.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!