Designing Women Of Acadiana

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Designing Women Of Acadiana

About this event

DWA TENsational Anniversary Party

126 S Buchanan St #101

Lafayette, LA 70501, USA

Raffle Ticket
$5

$5/raffle ticket

If you order tickets online we'll have an envelope with your name & tickets upon your arrival at the party!

We'll have over 20 unique raffle items from Louisiana artists & creatives! You'll place your raffle ticket in the container next to the item(s) you'd like to win. We'll draw later in the evening. You need not be present to win. But we do encourage you to stay!

Join / ReNew Individual Membership + Party Ticket
$105

IT'S ANNUAL RENEWAL TIME!

Join or ReNew your DWA Individual Membership to receive the member ticket rate!


$75 annual membership +$30 ticket


For creative professionals, entrepreneurs, and women passionate about design and leadership.

Join / ReNew Corporate Membership + 3 Party Tickets
$240

IT'S ANNUAL RENEWAL TIME!

Join or ReNew your DWA Corporate Membership to receive the member ticket rate for 3 tickets!


$150 annual corporate membership + (3) $30 tickets


Includes up to 3 team members. Perfect for businesses committed to supporting women in design and professional growth.

Join / ReNew Corporate Membership + 1 Party Ticket
$180

IT'S ANNUAL RENEWAL TIME!

Join or ReNew your DWA Corporate Membership to receive the member ticket rate for 1 ticket!


$150 annual corporate membership + (1) $30 ticket


Includes up to 3 team members. Perfect for businesses committed to supporting women in design and professional growth.

Join / ReNew Student Membership + Party Ticket
$45

IT'S ANNUAL RENEWAL TIME!

Join or ReNew your DWA Student Membership & receive the student party ticket price!


$25 annual membership +$20 ticket


For emerging creatives ready to connect, learn, and grow.

Member Ticket
$30

Member Ticket

Non-Member Ticket
$45

Non-Member Ticket

Student Ticket
$20

Student Ticket

Join / ReNew Individual Membership (No Party Ticket)
$75

For creative professionals, entrepreneurs, and women passionate about design and leadership.

Join / ReNew Corporate Membership (No Party Ticket)
$150

Includes up to 3 team members. Perfect for businesses committed to supporting women in design and professional growth.

Join / ReNew Student Membership (No Party Ticket)
$25

For emerging creatives ready to connect, learn, and grow.

Add a donation for Designing Women Of Acadiana

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