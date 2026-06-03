Mothers To Daughters Inc

Hosted by

Mothers To Daughters Inc

About this event

DWD - Wearing the Future: Culture, Capital & Community - (Women Only)

11 E 13th St

New York, NY 10003, USA

Reserve My Seat
$72
RSVP Confirmation (Payment of $72 at Reyna)
Free

This RSVP confirms your attendance for Date with Daughters: Wearing the Future.


Brunch payment will be made directly to Reyna New York on the day of the event.

By registering, you are reserving one of only 25 available seats. The brunch cost is $60 + $12 gratuity. Drinks are a la carte.


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Suggested charitable contribution
$25

To support Mothers to Daughters Inc. Tax receipt provided.

Add a donation for Mothers To Daughters Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!