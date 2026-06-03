DWD - Wearing the Future: Culture, Capital & Community - (Women Only)

This RSVP confirms your attendance for Date with Daughters: Wearing the Future.





Brunch payment will be made directly to Reyna New York on the day of the event.

By registering, you are reserving one of only 25 available seats. The brunch cost is $60 + $12 gratuity. Drinks are a la carte.





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