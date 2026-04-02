Deaf Women of Rochester

Hosted by

Deaf Women of Rochester

About this event

DWR TEDx Talks

NTID

SDC building, room # 1300/1310

Tickets for the 45th Anniversary Weekend
Free

Those who have purchased the tickets for the 45th Anniversary Weekend, are welcome to attend the DWR TEDx Talks as it is a part of the combo ticket.

Deaf Members: Access to DWR TEDx ONLY
$20

Those who have not purchased the tickets for the 45th Anniversary Weekend are allowed to access to DWR TEDx Talks only.

DWR Non-Members: Access to DWR TEDx ONLY
$25

Those who have not purchased the tickets for the 45th Anniversary Weekend are allowed to access to DWR TEDx Talks only.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!