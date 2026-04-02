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SDC building, room # 1300/1310
Those who have purchased the tickets for the 45th Anniversary Weekend, are welcome to attend the DWR TEDx Talks as it is a part of the combo ticket.
Those who have not purchased the tickets for the 45th Anniversary Weekend are allowed to access to DWR TEDx Talks only.
Those who have not purchased the tickets for the 45th Anniversary Weekend are allowed to access to DWR TEDx Talks only.
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