Deaf Women of Rochester

Hosted by

Deaf Women of Rochester

About this event

DWR's Special Meeting

NTID

Room # 2590

Yes, I will attend the Special Meeting
Free

Please note that quorum for the Special Meeting is 30% of membership, meaning no fewer than 42 members must be present in order to hold a vote. Your attendance is very important, and I hope you will join to show your support and commitment to DWR and its future.

No, I am not able to attend the Special Meeting
Free

Please note that quorum for the Special Meeting is 30% of membership, meaning no fewer than 42 members must be present in order to hold a vote. Your attendance is very important, and I hope you will join to show your support and commitment to DWR and its future.

Encourage other DWR Members to attend this meeting.

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