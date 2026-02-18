DWR's Special Meeting

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Room # 2590
Please note that quorum for the Special Meeting is 30% of membership, meaning no fewer than 42 members must be present in order to hold a vote. Your attendance is very important, and I hope you will join to show your support and commitment to DWR and its future.
Please note that quorum for the Special Meeting is 30% of membership, meaning no fewer than 42 members must be present in order to hold a vote. Your attendance is very important, and I hope you will join to show your support and commitment to DWR and its future.
Encourage other DWR Members to attend this meeting.
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