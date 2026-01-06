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Hooah to everyone on the frontlines defending the hearts, minds, and collective interests of the people and planet. Love is our weapon of mass construction and this tee is our uniform as we pave the way to an environment where all beings can thrive holistically. Salute!
Bees work in a coordinated effort for a greater good. Through their work, the lives of myriad Life forms are enriched. DWU’s Lover Bee tees symbolize our commitment to, like bees, working collaboratively for a higher purpose while benefitting the environments we enter into.
Collective Ascension Requires Empathy. When you understand and feel what others are going through, educate yourselves on what's needed most, and set up sustainable infrastructure around both of those things, we ALL can ascend.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!