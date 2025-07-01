DYFC 2025 Partial Attendance Registration

Key Items
Date: July 31- August 3
Venue: Rock Eagle 4-H Center (Eatonton, GA)
Please Note: This ticket covers 1 day of conference admission.
THE FINAL DEADLINE TO REGISTER IS JULY 6TH!
2 Day Registration
$200
Key Items
Date: July 31- August 3
Venue: Rock Eagle 4-H Center (Eatonton, GA)
Please Note: This ticket covers 2 days of conference admission and 1 night of lodging.
FINAL DEADLINE TO REGISTER IS JULY 6TH!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!