DYH 80s Night Out - Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Calling all young hockey fans! This incredible package gives one lucky child (ages 6–12) the unforgettable opportunity to high-five the Boston Bruins players as they exit the locker room before a Boston Bruins regular-season home game. Feel the energy, see the players up close, and be part of the pre-game excitement—an experience most fans only dream about!
To top it off, this certificate also includes two (2) balcony-level tickets, so you can cheer on the Bruins live from TD Garden after this thrilling behind-the-scenes moment.
🎟 Package Includes:
🏒 Perfect for young hockey lovers and Bruins super-fans—this is a memory that will last forever! (approx value - PRICELESS)
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night at TD Garden with three (3) tickets to a Boston Bruins home game, complete with exclusive access to the Bruins Alumni Club.
The Alumni Club offers a premium game-day experience, including upscale food and beverage options, a comfortable private club setting, and the chance to soak in Bruins history alongside fellow fans.
📅 Game date to be mutually agreed upon with the donor
🎟️ Three tickets included
⭐ Alumni Club access included
Perfect for Bruins fans, sports lovers, or an incredible night out in Boston—this is a must-bid experience! (Approximate value - PRICELESS)
Starting bid
Cheer on the Boston Bruins live at TD Garden with two (2) premium tickets to an exciting matchup against the Winnipeg Jets!
📅 Game Details:
Feel the roar of the crowd, experience the speed and intensity of NHL hockey, and enjoy an unforgettable night out in one of the best seats in the house.
🎟 Perfect for Bruins fans, date night, or a memorable night with a friend—don’t miss your chance to score these awesome seats! (Approximate value - $350)
Starting bid
Take your game to the next level with one (1) hour of private shooting and skills instruction with Tim Driscoll at The Shot Lab. This personalized session is tailored to the player’s age and skill level, with a focus on shooting technique, accuracy, power, and overall offensive skills.
For added convenience, Tim is also happy to travel locally to the winner’s home to provide the private lesson there, if preferred.
This is a fantastic opportunity for players looking to sharpen their skills with expert, one-on-one coaching in a focused environment.
Location: The Shot Lab or winner’s local home
Duration: 1 hour
Perfect for: Players of all levels looking to improve their shooting and confidence. (approximate value - $500)
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day of golf with this exclusive certificate for a foursome with carts at Black Rock Country Club, one of the area’s premier private courses.
Package Includes:
Important Details:
To book your round, please contact the Black Rock Country Club Golf Shop:
📞 781-741-4705
Perfect for golf enthusiasts, client outings, or a memorable day with friends—don’t miss your chance to bid on this exceptional golf experience!
(approximate value - $800!!!)
Starting bid
Own a remarkable piece of Boston Bruins history with this game-used Bauer Nexus Sync hockey stick, personally autographed by superstar David Pastrňák. Used in NHL game action, this stick shows authentic signs of play and represents the skill and excitement of one of the league’s premier goal scorers.
A must-have for any Bruins fan or hockey memorabilia collector, this unique item combines on-ice authenticity with a signature from one of the franchise’s most dynamic players. Display it proudly in a home, office, or fan cave—or give it as an unforgettable gift to the ultimate hockey enthusiast.
Item highlights:
Don’t miss the chance to bid on this exceptional piece of Bruins memorabilia. (Approximate value - priceless)
Starting bid
Music lovers, this one’s for you! Enjoy two (2) FREE tickets to every show at Soundcheck Studios for the rest of 2026. From local favorites to high-energy performances, you’ll have nonstop access to an incredible lineup of live music all year long.
Whether it’s a spontaneous night out or a planned concert date, this package lets you experience it all—no ticket purchases required.
🎟 Package Includes:
🎸 Don’t miss this chance to turn 2026 into a year full of unforgettable nights, amazing performances, and great memories. (Approximate value - Priceless)!!
Starting bid
Score big with this fantastic opportunity from Duxbury Youth Soccer! This donation covers registration fees for one player for an entire year—including Fall and Spring seasons—and can be applied to either the Mini program or Coastal soccer, depending on the winner’s preference and eligibility.
Perfect for families planning ahead or already enrolled, this package offers flexibility and great value while supporting local youth sports.
A win for your family—and for Duxbury Youth Soccer! ⚽️
(Approximate value - $300)
Starting bid
Step up to the plate with a free spring season tuition for one player through Duxbury Youth Baseball! This generous donation covers registration for the upcoming spring baseball season, giving a young athlete the opportunity to learn, grow, and compete in a fun, community-based program.
Duxbury Youth Baseball focuses on skill development, teamwork, and sportsmanship—making this a home run for families with baseball-loving kids.
Details:
A fantastic opportunity to support youth sports while giving a player a season full of memories! 🌟⚾
Starting bid
Support local youth sports and give a young athlete the chance to play with this fantastic opportunity from Duxbury Youth Girls Lacrosse.
This certificate entitles one player to FREE tuition for the 2026 Spring Season, open to any girl in grades K–8. Whether your child is brand new to the sport or a returning player, this is a great way to be part of a fun, supportive, and competitive lacrosse program.
Details:
• Valid for the 2026 Spring Season
• One (1) player, grades K–8
• DGYL Registration fees (only) fully covered
A perfect item for families planning ahead and a wonderful way to support youth athletics in our community. Bid with confidence and get ready for an exciting spring season on the field! (Approximate value - up to $300)
Starting bid
Stay motivated and get moving with this 10-class pack at Strive Fitness, valid for any class at their Norwell or Duxbury locations. Whether you’re looking to build strength, improve conditioning, or mix up your fitness routine, Strive offers high-energy classes led by expert instructors in a supportive, motivating environment.
Perfect for fitness lovers of all levels, this class pack gives you the flexibility to choose the workouts that fit your schedule and goals.
Item highlights:
Bid now and take a strong step toward your fitness goals! 💪 (approximate value - $200)
Starting bid
Give a young athlete the chance to grow her game in a fun, empowering environment with this Girls-Only Hockey Camp, led entirely by female instructors. Designed to build confidence, skills, and a love for the game, this camp brings together players in a supportive, high-energy setting.
This 3-day camp runs from 9:00 AM–1:00 PM and is open to girls born between 2011–2018. Camp sessions are offered at top local rinks, providing flexibility for families and an unforgettable on-ice experience for players.
Camp dates & locations:
Item highlights:
An amazing opportunity for young players to learn, grow, and thrive—bid now and score big! 🏒💜 (approx value $335)
Starting bid
Enjoy exclusive ice time with a 50-minute private rental of the mini sheet at The Bog in Kingston, MA! This is the perfect opportunity for kids to practice their skills, host a fun pickup game, or enjoy a unique skating experience with friends—without the crowds.
Ideal for small groups, skill development, or just pure hockey fun, this mini rink rental offers a memorable on-ice experience at one of the area’s premier facilities.
Details:
Lace up your skates and make it a great day on the ice! 🥅❄️ (approximate value up to $250)
Starting bid
Take your player’s game to the next level with the Elite Development League, a 7-week skill-focused hockey program held at The Bog Ice Arena. This program emphasizes game situational development, spatial awareness, hockey IQ, and fun, making it ideal for players looking to sharpen their skills in a competitive but supportive environment.
Participants skate once per week and may choose Monday or Tuesday sessions, with age-appropriate time slots. Goalies skate for free, making this an exceptional value for families.
Program details:
Age groups & times:
An excellent opportunity for players to build confidence, improve decision-making, and enjoy high-quality ice time. Bid now and give your player a strong edge this season! 🏒💚 (approx value - $175)
Starting bid
Score big with a $500 gift certificate to Arrow Sports, your go-to destination for top-quality sports swag and gear! Whether you’re outfitting a young athlete, upgrading equipment, or grabbing team apparel and accessories, Arrow Sports has something for every sports fan.
Perfect for players, parents, coaches, and fans alike—this versatile gift lets the winner choose exactly what they need for the season ahead.
Value: $500
Donated by: Arrow Sports
Bid now and gear up in style!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!