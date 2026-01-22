DYH 80s Night Out - Silent Auction

Calling all young hockey fans! This incredible package gives one lucky child (ages 6–12) the unforgettable opportunity to high-five the Boston Bruins players as they exit the locker room before a Boston Bruins regular-season home game. Feel the energy, see the players up close, and be part of the pre-game excitement—an experience most fans only dream about!





To top it off, this certificate also includes two (2) balcony-level tickets, so you can cheer on the Bruins live from TD Garden after this thrilling behind-the-scenes moment.





🎟 Package Includes:

High-five experience for one child (ages 6–12)

Two (2) balcony-level tickets to a Bruins home game

Valid for any regular-season home game prior to April 1, 2026 (subject to availability)

🏒 Perfect for young hockey lovers and Bruins super-fans—this is a memory that will last forever! (approx value - PRICELESS)