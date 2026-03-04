🌿 Dynamic Governance Through Sociocracy

About this event
We believe knowledge and governance tools should circulate in a solidarity economy — not just a cash economy.
This hybrid option allows you to combine cash + timebank credits to access the workshop.
Those hours can be fulfilled by:
If you do not yet have timebank hours, we will support you in creating a profile and identifying ways to earn them.
Timebanking values everyone’s time equally.
By participating through hours as well as dollars, you are helping strengthen Chicago’s reciprocal care infrastructure.
This ticket supports:
For students, grassroots organizers, timebank members, underemployed folks, and anyone for whom cost is a barrier.
This tier is supported by higher-rate participants. No justification required. We trust you.
For individual members of cooperatives, collectives, nonprofits, and small grassroots organizations.
Covers core event costs and supports the long-term sustainability of this work in Chicago.
For professionals, consultants, or organizations with training budgets.
Helps subsidize Community Access tickets and strengthens cooperative governance infrastructure in our region.
For those who want to invest in expanding access to democratic governance tools across Chicago’s solidarity economy ecosystem.
Includes:
Bring your whole circle.
Designed for cooperative teams, boards, or organizing groups who want to learn together and immediately apply what they practice.
