🌿 Dynamic Governance Through Sociocracy

We believe knowledge and governance tools should circulate in a solidarity economy — not just a cash economy.





This hybrid option allows you to combine cash + timebank credits to access the workshop.

How It Works:

Pay $25 in cash

Commit 5 timebank hours to the Kola Nut Collaborative Timebank

Those hours can be fulfilled by:

Offering a skill or service on the timebank

Supporting a future KNC or VOLTS event

Contributing administrative, outreach, or hospitality support

Providing childcare, tech support, documentation, or creative services

If you do not yet have timebank hours, we will support you in creating a profile and identifying ways to earn them.





Why This Option Exists

Timebanking values everyone’s time equally.

By participating through hours as well as dollars, you are helping strengthen Chicago’s reciprocal care infrastructure.





This ticket supports:

Accessibility

Mutual aid

Shared ownership of learning

Expansion of the local solidarity economy

Important Notes