🌿 Dynamic Governance Through Sociocracy

Southeast Side of Chicago (TBD)

Timebank-Credit Hybrid
$25

We believe knowledge and governance tools should circulate in a solidarity economy — not just a cash economy.


This hybrid option allows you to combine cash + timebank credits to access the workshop.

How It Works:

  • Pay $25 in cash
  • Commit 5 timebank hours to the Kola Nut Collaborative Timebank

Those hours can be fulfilled by:

  • Offering a skill or service on the timebank
  • Supporting a future KNC or VOLTS event
  • Contributing administrative, outreach, or hospitality support
  • Providing childcare, tech support, documentation, or creative services

If you do not yet have timebank hours, we will support you in creating a profile and identifying ways to earn them.


Why This Option Exists

Timebanking values everyone’s time equally.

By participating through hours as well as dollars, you are helping strengthen Chicago’s reciprocal care infrastructure.


This ticket supports:

  • Accessibility
  • Mutual aid
  • Shared ownership of learning
  • Expansion of the local solidarity economy

Important Notes

  • Timebank hours must be logged within 60 days of the event.
  • You do not need to be an existing member — orientation support is available.
  • If this still feels out of reach, contact us directly.
🌱 Community Access Rate
$40

For students, grassroots organizers, timebank members, underemployed folks, and anyone for whom cost is a barrier.


This tier is supported by higher-rate participants. No justification required. We trust you.

🤝 Standard Cooperative
$85

For individual members of cooperatives, collectives, nonprofits, and small grassroots organizations.


Covers core event costs and supports the long-term sustainability of this work in Chicago.

🌳 Organizational Supporter
$125

For professionals, consultants, or organizations with training budgets.


Helps subsidize Community Access tickets and strengthens cooperative governance infrastructure in our region.

🔥 Solidarity Builder
$175

For those who want to invest in expanding access to democratic governance tools across Chicago’s solidarity economy ecosystem.


Includes:

  • Standard admission
  • Public acknowledgment (optional) as a supporter of cooperative governance infrastructure
🏢 Group Bundle
$300

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Bring your whole circle.


Designed for cooperative teams, boards, or organizing groups who want to learn together and immediately apply what they practice.

