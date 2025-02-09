Buy a Dozen Donuts & Help Empower the Next Generation to Succeed!🍩

Fundraiser Dates: 2/24/2025-3/10/2025 With your gracious purchase, you will receive a certificate for your Digital Dozen in your inbox at the end of our fundraising period...redeemable at any Krispy Kreme location! Your kind support will further Dynamite Kids' effort to equip the next generation with the financial knowledge they need to succeed!

Fundraiser Dates: 2/24/2025-3/10/2025 With your gracious purchase, you will receive a certificate for your Digital Dozen in your inbox at the end of our fundraising period...redeemable at any Krispy Kreme location! Your kind support will further Dynamite Kids' effort to equip the next generation with the financial knowledge they need to succeed!

More details...